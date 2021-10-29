Keller earns medal at state cross country

The Rams came into the race ranked No. 7 but finished in 11th after multiple runners were battling allergies during the race.

"It's a tough field and we're a very young team," girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. "We already talked about, 'What can we learn from this? What can we take into next year?' I know it's been a good learning experience for us. ... Not to bad for being a young team."

The girls will only lose one senior off the state meet team, Rachel Mullennax, who placed 88th with a 21:11.44.

Mullennax said she was happy to be able to end her senior year at the state meet.

"I feel like I am accomplished because I made it," she said. "That's good to end well. ... I (ran here) the last two years and I wanted to do it another."

Despite finishing short of their goal on Friday, Klindt said the team is still happy with the season they had. The girls have high hopes for next season with almost everyone returning.

"I think we can definitely look back and be proud of everything," Klindt said. "Especially young team, but winning all but two or three meets and than last week at districts, how well we ran. We have a lot to be proud of this season."