Keller earns medal at state cross country

FORT DODGE -- Glenwood sophomore Bryant Keller placed 105th at the state cross country meet in 2020. After a successful track season, Keller started to gain some confidence.
And a year later at the same course, Keller improved by 94 spots, placing 11th at the Class 3A state cross country championship on Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge to earn a medal for the Rams.
"I just wanted to medal and run my best," Keller said. "I knew I could potentially medal and I just wanted to make sure I did that. ... It fells really good, knowing my hard work paid off for something. I'm just looking forward to track now."
Keller completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 31.91 seconds.
In previous races this season, Keller admitted that he went out to fast. He came in with the mindset of pacing himself through the early stages of the race, so he could have a strong finish the last two miles.
"I definitely had a better second and third mile," he said. "The first mile was a bit different but it felt good. ... I knew I was close to (a medal) cause everyone was shouting out numbers. I knew I was around there."
Keller hopes to ride the momentum from cross country into the spring track season. He has set the goal of reaching the state track meet.
"I'm looking forward to just improving from last year," he said. "I want to try to go to state in the mile."
Head coach Todd Peverill said he was happy to see the improvement in Keller from last year.
"Bryant ran a great race," he said. "He had a great track season and got some confidence there. He put some work in and he's been improving right along."
As a team Glenwood finished in 10th place, short of the goals they had set coming into the day. The Rams were ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, but two of their top three runners fell down during the race.
Sophomore Liam Hays slid and rolled his ankle and sophomore Andrew Smith tripped on a pole after being cut off, causing nearly 25 runners to pass him.
"It's hard to come back from that," Peverill said.
Despite the disappointing finish, Glenwood is excited for the future with the entire team returning. The Rams will also add an eighth grade class that looks to have some talent.
"Last year we took 15th with almost the same," Perverill said. "... Today we could have finished a lot better, but sometimes things happen."
The Glenwood girls team also qualified for state, and like the boys fell slightly short of what they hoped to do.
The Rams came into the race ranked No. 7 but finished in 11th after multiple runners were battling allergies during the race.
"It's a tough field and we're a very young team," girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. "We already talked about, 'What can we learn from this? What can we take into next year?' I know it's been a good learning experience for us. ... Not to bad for being a young team."
The girls will only lose one senior off the state meet team, Rachel Mullennax, who placed 88th with a 21:11.44.
Mullennax said she was happy to be able to end her senior year at the state meet.
"I feel like I am accomplished because I made it," she said. "That's good to end well. ... I (ran here) the last two years and I wanted to do it another."
Despite finishing short of their goal on Friday, Klindt said the team is still happy with the season they had. The girls have high hopes for next season with almost everyone returning.
"I think we can definitely look back and be proud of everything," Klindt said. "Especially young team, but winning all but two or three meets and than last week at districts, how well we ran. We have a lot to be proud of this season."
Glenwood freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Rams. She finished in 31st place with a time of 20:09.47.
"She's had a rough time. She's been feeling a little iffy all week," Klindt said. "She just pushed through it and that shows how mentally tough she is."
Individual Boys Standings
1. Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes - 15:36.08
2. Eli Larson, Center Point-Urbana - 15:44.16
3. Shane Erb, Marion - 15:48.28
4. Jackson Mace-Mayner, Newton - 16:06.47
5. Jedidiah Osgood, Marion - 16:06.86
6. Eli Naumann, Western Dubuque Epworth - 16:11.10
7. Sam May, Moc-Floyd Valley - 16:12.78
8. Lance Sobaski, Washington - 16:20.15
9. Zach Sporaa, Solon - 16:27.11
10. Tate McDermott, Dallas Center-Grimes - 16:28.51
11. Bryant Keller, Glenwood - 16:31.91
12. Cooper Grennslade, Adel ADM - 16:35.22
13. Blake Roling, Marion - 16:35.25
14. Brick Kabela, Solon - 16:35.76
15. Max Sporaa, Alleman North Polk - 16:35.96
35. Andrew Smith, Glenwood - 17:16.27
91. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood - 18:00.40
95. Ashton Wiese, Glenwood - 18:05.12
97. Liam Hays, Glenwood - 18:05.97
105. Preston Slayman, Glenwood - 18:13.90
112. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood - 18:27.43
Boys Team Standings
1. Dallas Center-Grimes - 60 - 1 8 16 17 18
2. Marion - 62 - 2 4 11 19 26
3. North Polk Alleman - 153 - 7 13 29 43 61
10. Glenwood - 235 - 9 25 64 68 69
Girls Individual Standings
1. Paityn Noe, Ballad - 18:12.74
2. Geneva Timmerman, ADM Adel - 19:06.41
3. Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle - 19:13.86
4. Emily Haverdink, Moc-Floyd Valley - 19:16.78
5. Kayla Young, Solon - 19:19.68
6. Raegan Snieder, Pella - 19:27.26
7. Kaia Bieker, Harlan - 19:29.18
8. Kora Katcher, Center Point-Urbana - 19:29.64
9. Emma Bock, Solon - 19:30.70
10. Lilly Boge, Epworth Wester - 19:30.95
31. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood - 20:09.47
45. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood - 20:34.76
74. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood - 20:59.96
88. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - 21:09.60
106. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood - 21:56.10
109. Kate Hughes, Glenwood - 22:13.13
127. Emerson Griffin, Glenwood - 23:02.54
Girls Team Standings
1. Solon - 77 - 4 7 15 22 29
2. Ballard - 103 - 1 9 19 32 42
3. Dallas Center-Grimes - 127 - 18 21 25 26 37
11. Glenwood - 239 - 20 31 50 61 77