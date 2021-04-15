Klusman wins first career invite

Saint Albert senior Brett Klusman checked a major item off his golf bucket list on Thursday during a meet at Fox Run golf course in Council Bluffs.
He entered the season as the number one golfer for the Falcons, but was hoping to win his first invite. He accomplished that goal when he shot a 77 to lead St. Albert to a second-place finish.
“It feels really good,” Klusman said. “I was hoping for a few wins this year. We didn’t have a season last year so that kind of hurt. To win this one was pretty big. I think it’s huge. It’s big for our team too.”
St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman was especially happy to see Brett Klusman, his son, clinch the victory.
“I’m really happy for happy for him,” Mike Klusman said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s put in a lot of time to achieve what he did today. It was a big accomplishment. Hopefully he can use that for motivation for some more tournament’s coming up.”
The Falcons shot a combined 352 to finish second, behind Atlantic, who scored a combined 329 with four of its golfers finishing in the top four.
Lane Sonberg also had a big day for St. Albert, finishing in ninth place after scoring an 87.
Eliot Shaw and Luke Hubbard both carded 94s, Camren Mardesen finished with a 100 and Gavin Sommerville totaled a 108.
“Considering there was frost on the greens in the morning and the temperatures were pretty chilly, I’m really happy with how the boys preformed today,” Mike Klusman said. “We’re making strides to where we want to be. (The scores) weren’t as low as I wanted them to be but we still have some time to clean stuff up as far as short game and stuff like that.”
Lewis Central finished seventh out of 10 teams after Jordan Greenwood led the team with a score of 91.
Joe Miller and Jack Robbins both shot a 96, Peyton Greenwood carded a 99 and Aiden Shipman finished with a 103. The Titans shot a combined 382.
Lewis Central co-coach Lowell Kennedy was hoping to see slightly lower scores, but said there were plenty of positives to take away from the meet.
“We’ve been really trying to grind and get the best scores we can get,” he said. “Wish we would have played a little bit better today but it’s what happens.
“Joe Miller played pretty good. He tried really and Jack Robbins had a good score too. We’re just working on trying to lower our scores and get better each day.”
Glenwood also competed at the invite and placed fifth. Tye Nebel led the Rams with a score of 92, Braden Sneed and Ben Hughes shot 93 each, Gavin Schaw scored a 99, Tommy Johnson totaled a 105 and Brady Aistrape finished with a 110 to give Glenwood a 377.
St. Albert is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Miracle Hills Golf Center in Omaha.
Lewis Central will also be in action at 3:30 p.m. on Monday when it host Clarinda at Fox Run Golf Course.
Glenwood will be in action at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Glenwood Golf and Country Clun in a match against Red Oak.
Results:
Atlantic 329
St. Albert 352
Fremont Mills 365
Creston 368
Glenwood 377
Shenandoah 379
Lewis Central 382
Roncalli 396
Red Oak 439
Omaha Bryan 513