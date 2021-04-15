Klusman wins first career invite

“Considering there was frost on the greens in the morning and the temperatures were pretty chilly, I’m really happy with how the boys preformed today,” Mike Klusman said. “We’re making strides to where we want to be. (The scores) weren’t as low as I wanted them to be but we still have some time to clean stuff up as far as short game and stuff like that.”

Lewis Central finished seventh out of 10 teams after Jordan Greenwood led the team with a score of 91.

Joe Miller and Jack Robbins both shot a 96, Peyton Greenwood carded a 99 and Aiden Shipman finished with a 103. The Titans shot a combined 382.

Lewis Central co-coach Lowell Kennedy was hoping to see slightly lower scores, but said there were plenty of positives to take away from the meet.

“We’ve been really trying to grind and get the best scores we can get,” he said. “Wish we would have played a little bit better today but it’s what happens.

“Joe Miller played pretty good. He tried really and Jack Robbins had a good score too. We’re just working on trying to lower our scores and get better each day.”