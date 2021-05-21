LaSale thinks of best friends during medal run

“It’s still surreal,” Huey said. “I never expected to here this year but it’s a dream come true.”

The four runners had to wait until after the state qualifying meet to see if their effort was good enough to clinch one of the 12 at-large spots. When the news broke it was a big celebration.

“We were all at school and we just started texting each other and freaking out about it. We were just pumped,” Ryba said.

St. Albert junior Lauren Williams earned a medal in the 1A 400 hurdles just moments after taking part in the 800 relay.

She finished seventh place in the hurdles with a time of 1:09.10.

“It’s pretty amazing. Coming out of that 4X200 I just knew I had to get my rest and get ready for the race,” Williams said. “You really have to push yourself.”

She came into the season wanting to place seventh or better after taking seventh as a freshman.

The St. Albert boys 800 relay earned sixth in 1A after running a 1:32.76. That team was made up of Sam Rallis, DJ Weilage, Keaton Barnes and Brendan Monahan.

The Falcons had a lot of motivation after not running their best race at districts. They had to run in the first heat in lane eight.