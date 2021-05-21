LaSale thinks of best friends during medal run

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Abby LaSale had a lot of motivation going into the 400 hurdles on Friday during day two of the Iowa high school state track and field at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Not only was she racing to achieve her season-long goal of winning a medal and setting a personal record on the legendary blue track, but she was also racing for her senior teammate Bernice Monge who she had hoped to run with at state.
“I was just thinking of my best friend Bernice the whole time,” she said. “I wish she was here to run it with me.”
LaSale achieved those goals, placing eighth with a time of 1 minute, 7.24 seconds.
Crossing the finish line was just a rush of emotions when she realized she achieved her goal of bringing home some hardware.
“It’s crazy. My adrenaline is just pumping,” LaSale said after the race. “It was a goal at the start of the season, (but) I never thought I would make it here. ... It’s crazy. I was just really nervous the whole time.”
LaSale wasn’t the only Council Bluffs athlete to achieve big goals at state.
The Thomas Jefferson boys distance medley relay had a lot of pressure to represent the Yellow Jackets as the school’s only qualifiers.
Austin Schubert, Tyler Huey, Hunter Ryba and Juan Martinez made the Thomas Jefferson fans proud, finishing in 16th place with a time of 3:41.19.
“It’s still surreal,” Huey said. “I never expected to here this year but it’s a dream come true.”
The four runners had to wait until after the state qualifying meet to see if their effort was good enough to clinch one of the 12 at-large spots. When the news broke it was a big celebration.
“We were all at school and we just started texting each other and freaking out about it. We were just pumped,” Ryba said.
St. Albert junior Lauren Williams earned a medal in the 1A 400 hurdles just moments after taking part in the 800 relay.
She finished seventh place in the hurdles with a time of 1:09.10.
“It’s pretty amazing. Coming out of that 4X200 I just knew I had to get my rest and get ready for the race,” Williams said. “You really have to push yourself.”
She came into the season wanting to place seventh or better after taking seventh as a freshman.
The St. Albert boys 800 relay earned sixth in 1A after running a 1:32.76. That team was made up of Sam Rallis, DJ Weilage, Keaton Barnes and Brendan Monahan.
The Falcons had a lot of motivation after not running their best race at districts. They had to run in the first heat in lane eight.
“We were seeded 24th. Heat one, lane eight is always a tough race to run,” Rallis said. “Coming out with that time couldn’t be happier.”
Not only did St. Albert win a medal, but the time was also a relay team record for the season.
Despite being in the first heat, the four runners were still aiming to leave Drake with some hardware.
“Medal is obviously the goal when you come here,” Barnes said. “It’s a great atmosphere. We thought we would do good.”
Tri-Center won a state championship in the 1A girls distance medley, the second state championship this week for Peyton Pogge, who anchored the race. The other runners on the team were Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson and Kyla Corrin. The team ran a 4:16.
“Right now I am currently dying. It is hot out,” Pogge said after the race. “But, it feels amazing.”
Pogge had some distance to make up after receiving to baton but knew her teammates set her up in a good position to do just that.
“When (Corrin) got her baton, I was like she’s a great athlete. She’s got this,” Pogge said. “There was a gap and I knew that last lap I just have to give it all I can.”
Another highlight was Riverside qualifying its girls 400 relay for the finals. That team ran the fifth-fastest time, 51.45. The runners on that relay were Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Blumi, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson.
Riverside also qualified its girls 1600 relay with a time of 4:14.94. The sixth fastest time of the evening. The runners on that ream were Blumi, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Erickson.
St. Albert qualified for the finals in the 1A boys 1600 relay after running a 3:29.25. The second-fastest time. Greg Fagan, Barnes, Monahan and Rallis were the runners on that relay.
Lewis Central sophomore Elise Thramer placed seventh in the 4A shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 5.75 inches.
Lewis Central junior Hunter Deyo placed eighth in the shot put with a toss of 52-0.25.
Lewis Central sophomore Maddie Bergman took fifth in the 4A long jump with a leap of 16-11.75.
A handful of city and area athletes competed in events and fell just short of winning a medal or qualifying for finals.
The Lewis Central boys 800 relay came in 15th for 4A with a time of 1:31.93. That team was made up of Luciano Fidone, Jonathan Humpal, Brayden Loftin and Tyler Hinsley.
The Lewis Central girls 800 relay took 11th with a time of 1:47.41. Irelynn James, Arziri Medina, Bergman and Madeline Fidone were the runners on that team.
The St. Albert girls 800 relay came in 15th for 1A with a time of 1:51.66. That team was made up of Carly McKeever, Kaylee Epperson, Allie Petry and Lauren Williams.
The Tri-Center boys distance medley placed 15th in 1A with a time of 3:47.73. That team was comprised of Jaydon Dooley, Luke Lehan, Michael Benning and Brett McGee.
The Lewis Central boys distance medley came in ninth in 4A after running a 3:37.12. That team was made up of Fidone, Humpal, Ethen Fishell and Nathan Sell.
Lewis Central’s girls 1600 relay placed 15th in 4A with a time of 4:12.29. That team was made up of Gracie Hays, Madeline Fidone, James and Bergman.
Abraham Lincoln junior Jacee Tindall placed 13th in the 4A shot put with a throw of 35-5.5 and Lewis Central junior Kierra Schmieding took 14th with a 35-3.25.
Lewis Central senior Ryan Rohe placed 10th in the long jump with a team of 21-6.25.
Riverside senior Brogan Allensworth placed 18th in the 1A high jump after clearing 5-9.
Abraham Lincoln senior Shelby Wilfong placed 15th in the long jump with a distance of 16-1.5.
Lewis Central competed in the boys 1600 relay.