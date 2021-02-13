LC, AL wrestlers punch tickets to state tournament

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson wrestled at AL for the Class 3A district 3 individuals tournament.
Lewis Central will send Tanner Wink at class 120 as the district champ to state along with Tabor Dominguez, who finished second in the 126 class.
The state tournament will be in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena and begin on Feb. 17 and go through Feb. 20.
For Wink, it will be his fourth trip to the Wells Fargo Arena and the state wrestling tournament. The senior hopes to end his career on the podium at state, as he fell short in his previous three trips.
“This is where you want to cap off your season at,” Wink said. “Especially if I can medal there too, it’s a big statement. My goal is to get past the first day and into the next session so I know I’ll place, that’s my main goal to get on that podium.”
Notably for LC, Brain Paul (138) finished third, Hunter Waldstein(285) finished fourth, Zack Winslow (145) finished fifth; Logan Koch (152) also placed fifth, and Braylon Kammarad (160) finished third.
Abraham Lincoln saw Jude Ryan at class 145 punch his ticket to Des Moines as well with a win over Norwalk’s Landon Card. Ryan was the lone Lynx to qualify for state.
The senior will make his first appearance to “The Well,” after a day that he won’t ever forget
“It’s been an awesome day,” Ryan said. “I was super excited and ready to wrestle today. I just went out there and wrestled my matches and it felt pretty good to not allow anyone to score on me. Hopefully I’ll carry this momentum into the state tournament.”
“I’m not satisfied with this though. It feels good, but I want to get it done next week, and get on that podium.”
Notably, Parker Herzog (113) finished fourth, Connor Hytrek (106), Seth Frush (120), Aiden Keller (138) finished fifth, Taylor Owens (126) and Jose Avalos (132) placed sixth, Camden Erikson (160) andCarlos Andrade (182) also finished fifth, Warren Summers (220) and Gabe Daniels (285) each finished fifth as well.
The Yellow Jackets did not have a state qualifier. Deven Bovee (170) and Alex Contreras (182) were the top finishers for TJ at sixth place.
Standings
1 Valley, West Des Moines 215.5
2 Norwalk 215.0
3 Indianola 194.5
4 Carroll 148.0
5 Lewis Central 113.0
6 Abraham Lincoln 104.0
7 Denison-Schleswig 62.0
8 Thomas Jefferson 7.0