Lewis Central boys and girls claim city crowns; Saintes pleased with consistent progression

The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, field events and individual races.
Among the many great performances from Lewis Central was Chase Wallace who took the gold in the 110-meter hurdles, Wallace also placed second in the 400 hurdles. Running with the wind Wallace felt a nervous
“Honestly I was just going and looking to run a good time,” Wallace said. “Starting off it was a little nerve racking but once I got in and set up it felt pretty good to get going, having the tailwind was also nice and it felt great to earn first place for the city.”
Other highlights for L.C. included Ethan Eichhorn winning the 3200 and Lucci Fidone winning the 200. Ethan Fishell won the 400 hurdles and Nathan Sell won the 1600 run.
It was a great day for the Titan relay teams as well. As the Titans won the sprint medley, 3200, the shuttle hurdle, the 400, and the 1600. Ryan Rohe won the long jump for L.C. and Hunter Deyo won the discus and shot put.
The Titans girls saw their fair share of success as well. Maddie Bergman won the 100 as well as the 400, 200 and the long jump. AJ Holt won the 800 run for L.C. Atziri Medina won the high jump. Kierra Schmieding won the discus and shot put for the Titans as well to complete the field events sweep for L.C. The Titans also won the 800 relay.
The St. Albert girls, despite the small group, are excited about some big results at the city meet as the Saintes saw girls like Pearl Reisz win first place in the 100 hurdles. With the regular season winding down, Reisz has been pushing herself for a personal best each meet, taking the gold in the 100 hurdles though is also a great feeling.
“I’ve been telling myself since we have only five meets left I wanted to go for PRs (personal records),” Reisz said. “I’ve been working hard on off days and weekends even and it’s really been paying off because I really want to make it to state this year.
Among Reisz for the Saintes Reese Duncan won the 3000 and her teammate Brenna Smith was right behind her in second. Duncan also won the 1500. Lauren Williams earned second in the 400 hurdles. Allie Petry also took second in the high jump.
For relay teams, the Saintes took the gold in the 1600 relay, members of that team were Allie Petry Lauren Williams, Lydia Sherrill and anchored by Carly McKeever. The sprint medley relay placed second for the Saintes notably.
For the Falcons, Brendan Monahan won the 100, Colin Lillie placed second in the 3200, with Hayden Piskorski behind him in third, and Greg Fagan placed second in the shot put.
Both Lynx teams placed second as the boys and girls had a number of highlights.
For the girls, the Lynx won the sprint medley, the 3200 relay, the shuttle hurdle relay and the 400 relay.
Individually, Abby Lasale won the 400 hurdles, Jillian Shank placed second in the 100, 200, Emma Oneal placed second in the 800 with Jazmin Martinez right behind her in third. Aleesha Mascarenas took second in the 1500 run, Shelby Wilfong earned second in the long jump with her teammate Hanna Schimmer behind her in third.
For the Lynx boys, Noah Sandbothe won the high jump, Kelsey Fox won the 400 and was fourth in the 200. Ethan Leinen took second in the 800, Ethan Bose got third in the 400 hurdles and Cody Smith placed third in the 1600 run.
Notably, the 400 relay team placed second for A.L., third in the 800 relay, third in the sprint medley and third in the 1600 relay.
For the Yellow Jacket girls, Lilly Thompson placed third in the discus, Kaitlynn Calabro was fourth in the 1500 run, Alexis Smith was sixth in the 100 dash, Eleana Lemus was third in the 3000 run, and the sprint medley finished third as well.
For the T.J. boys, the distance medley relay took home the gold with the members consisting of Austin Schubert, Devon Bovee, Hunter Ryba and Juan Martinez.
Individually, Juan Martinez won the 800, Micheal Knight was third in the discus, the sprint medley and 3200 relay placed second, Ethan Bose medaled at third in the 400 hurdles. The 400 relay took home third and second in the 1600 relay.
A highlight for Iowa School for the Deaf was Gregory Kazeba placing third in the long jump for the Bobcat boys.
Boys
Lewis Central 285
Abraham Lincoln 98
Thomas Jefferson 85
St. Albert 61
Iowa School for the Deaf 6
Girls
Lewis Central 214
Abraham Lincoln 178
St. Albert 103
Thomas Jefferson 53
Iowa School for the Deaf 0