Lewis Central boys and girls claim city crowns; Saintes pleased with consistent progression

For the girls, the Lynx won the sprint medley, the 3200 relay, the shuttle hurdle relay and the 400 relay.

Individually, Abby Lasale won the 400 hurdles, Jillian Shank placed second in the 100, 200, Emma Oneal placed second in the 800 with Jazmin Martinez right behind her in third. Aleesha Mascarenas took second in the 1500 run, Shelby Wilfong earned second in the long jump with her teammate Hanna Schimmer behind her in third.

For the Lynx boys, Noah Sandbothe won the high jump, Kelsey Fox won the 400 and was fourth in the 200. Ethan Leinen took second in the 800, Ethan Bose got third in the 400 hurdles and Cody Smith placed third in the 1600 run.

Notably, the 400 relay team placed second for A.L., third in the 800 relay, third in the sprint medley and third in the 1600 relay.

For the Yellow Jacket girls, Lilly Thompson placed third in the discus, Kaitlynn Calabro was fourth in the 1500 run, Alexis Smith was sixth in the 100 dash, Eleana Lemus was third in the 3000 run, and the sprint medley finished third as well.

For the T.J. boys, the distance medley relay took home the gold with the members consisting of Austin Schubert, Devon Bovee, Hunter Ryba and Juan Martinez.