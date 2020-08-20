 Skip to main content
Lewis Central football player hurt during practice
Football graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A Lewis Central High School football player was injured Wednesday during football practice.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the LCHS football field late Wednesday afternoon to check on a 16-year-old boy who was injured, according to police scanner traffic.

Lewis Central Activities Director confirmed Thursday that a student was injured during practice and transported to a local hospital. He said the injury was not life-threatening.

Radio traffic indicated the student had suffered a broken leg.

