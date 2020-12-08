Lewis Central girls, boys roll against Red Oak

High pressure defense and high percentage shots helped L.C. take early control of this game as they jumped out a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.

The Titans turned up the heat defensively in the second quarter as the allowed just four points to the visiting Tigers, and the Titans offense kept rolling by finding easy in the paint baskets to score 21 in the second. Titan coach Dan Miller will always be pleased when his team looks like they did in the second quarter.

“I thought in the second quarter especially we really played well defensively,” Miller said. “I thought that second quarter really made the difference in helping us pull away. I thought we did ok in the second half, but it’s tough to keep it up for all four quarters, but I really felt like that second quarter made a big difference.”

The second half proved more of the same, Lewis Central continued to find ways to score and increase their lead. By the midway point of the third quarter, Lewis Central had reached a 3 point lead to activate the running clock and give the even younger guys some floor time.

Wyatt Hatcher led the way for L.C. with 17 points, followed by Colby Souther with nine points, as Miller was also pleased with his offense’s ball distribution in this game.