Lewis Central wins Cardinal Relays; Glenwood third

“We have great guys in the field events that work hard,” Argotsinger said. “Overall we just got a lot of really good athletes who work hard in the weight room and at practice and when you’re able to put your best guys in the opens and then have six to eight guys behind them who do well in these event and the relays, that’s how you win track meets.”

Glenwood finished third as a team with 145 points, just two points behind Clarinda. Abraham Lincoln finished sixth overall with 32 points, Thomas Jefferson was right behind them in seventh with 30 team points and St. Albert had 28, which earned them eighth in the team rankings.

Glenwood saw a number of highlights as well. The Rams won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and the 400 shuttle relay, and placed second in the 800 sprint medley.

Individually, Tyler Boldra won the 110 hurdles for the Rams with a time of 17.09 seconds. Boldra also won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.99 seconds. Andrew Smith placed second in both the 1600 and 3200 runs. Cody Krause placed third in the high jump with a best jump of five feet 10 inches. Krause also placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet 9.25 inches.