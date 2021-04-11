Lewis Central wins Cardinal Relays; Glenwood third

The Lewis Central boys track team took first place at the 84th annual Cardinal Relays on Friday afternoon, beating host Clarinda by 25 points.
The Titans won five of the individual races and four of the six relay races to take home first place in what was their second meet of the season.
Out of the many highlights for the Titans, Tyler Hinsley won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.74, Nathan Sell won the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run. Ethan Eichhorn also won multiple events for L.C., as he won the gold in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
In field events Hunter Deyo took home the gold in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 6.5 inches. Deyo also finished second in the discus with a throw of 124-10. Ryan Rohe placed second in the long jump with a jump of 20-4.25.
“Clarinda is always a meet where we try to put some of our better guys in the open so we can score some points,” L.C. head coach Matt Argotsinger said. “A lot of guys came through for us. Nate Sell is just a kid we can hammer anywhere, he’s perfectly fin with it and Ethan Eichhorn really held his own. He dropped a lot of time this meet.”
In addition to all the individual success, the Titans won three of the relay events as well — the 4x400, 4x800, and the 800 sprint medley.
From individuals to relays to field events, Argotsinger had plenty to be happy about with Friday’s results.
“We have great guys in the field events that work hard,” Argotsinger said. “Overall we just got a lot of really good athletes who work hard in the weight room and at practice and when you’re able to put your best guys in the opens and then have six to eight guys behind them who do well in these event and the relays, that’s how you win track meets.”
Glenwood finished third as a team with 145 points, just two points behind Clarinda. Abraham Lincoln finished sixth overall with 32 points, Thomas Jefferson was right behind them in seventh with 30 team points and St. Albert had 28, which earned them eighth in the team rankings.
Glenwood saw a number of highlights as well. The Rams won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and the 400 shuttle relay, and placed second in the 800 sprint medley.
Individually, Tyler Boldra won the 110 hurdles for the Rams with a time of 17.09 seconds. Boldra also won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.99 seconds. Andrew Smith placed second in both the 1600 and 3200 runs. Cody Krause placed third in the high jump with a best jump of five feet 10 inches. Krause also placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet 9.25 inches.
Some of St. Albert’s top finishers were Colin Lillie, who placed third in the 3200 run, Hadyn Piskorski finished fourth in the 3200 and the 1600 runs. Greg Fagan placed fifth in the 100 dash, seventh in the 200 dash, he also placed ninth in discus and third in the shot put.
Top highlights for the Lynx include Kelsy Fox, who placed fourth in the 400 dash and sixth in the 200 dash. In field events, Fox placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-10.25. The 1600 medley relay team placed fifth.
Some top performances for Thomas Jefferson include the 1600 medley relay, which earned second place, the 4x800 relay team, which finished fifth, and individually Juan Martinez placed third in the 800 run. Roi Soriano was eighth in the 1600.
1. Lewis Central 172
2. Clarinda 147
3. Glenwood 145
4. Red Oak 63
5. Shenandoah 61
6. Abraham Lincoln 32
7. Thomas Jefferson 30
8. St. Albert 28
9. Creston 27
10. Bedford 19
11. Southwest Valley 13