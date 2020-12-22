Logan-Magnolia wins WIC Wrestling; Underwood places third

UNDERWOOD — Underwood High School played host to this year’s Western Iowa Conference tournament, where Logan-Magnolia claimed the WIC team championship, edging out Missouri Valley by seven points.

Underwood placed third as a team, and Treynor and Riverside capped off the top five, in that order.

Below is the full listing of team results and individual placings in order of lightest to heaviest weight class.

Team Results:

Logan-Magnolia — 210 points

Missouri Valley — 203 points

Underwood — 152 points

Treynor — 144 points

Riverside — 135 points

AHSTW — 121 points

Tri-Center — 78 points

Audubon — 48 points

106

1st Place — Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)

2nd Place — Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia)

3rd Place — Ayden Sengmany (Treynor)