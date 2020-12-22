Logan-Magnolia wins WIC Wrestling; Underwood places third

UNDERWOOD — Underwood High School played host to this year’s Western Iowa Conference tournament, where Logan-Magnolia claimed the WIC team championship, edging out Missouri Valley by seven points.
Underwood placed third as a team, and Treynor and Riverside capped off the top five, in that order.
Below is the full listing of team results and individual placings in order of lightest to heaviest weight class.
Team Results:
Logan-Magnolia — 210 points
Missouri Valley — 203 points
Underwood — 152 points
Treynor — 144 points
Riverside — 135 points
AHSTW — 121 points
Tri-Center — 78 points
Audubon — 48 points
106
1st Place — Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
2nd Place — Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia)
3rd Place — Ayden Sengmany (Treynor)
4th Place — Dalton Smith (Riverside)
5th Place — Clayton Johnson (AHSTW)
1st Place Match
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 16-0, Fr. over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) 11-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
3rd Place Match
Ayden Sengmany (Treynor) 12-8, Sr. over Dalton Smith (Riverside) 7-7, Fr. (MD 15-6)
5th Place Match
Clayton Johnson (AHSTW) 3-4, Fr. over bye
113
1st Place — Eli Collins (AHSTW)
2nd Place — Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia)
3rd Place — Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley)
Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) 9-7, So. over () , . (Bye)
120
1st Place — Jace Rose (Riverside)
2nd Place — Blake Allen (Underwood)
3rd Place — Riley Radke (Missouri Valley)
4th Place — David Johnson (AHSTW)
5th Place — Zeke Konkler (Audubon)
6th Place — Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia)
1st Place Match
Jace Rose (Riverside) 11-1, Jr. over Blake Allen (Underwood) 11-4, Fr. (Fall 3:35)
3rd Place Match
Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 12-7, Fr. over David Johnson (AHSTW) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 2:43)
5th Place Match
Zeke Konkler (Audubon) 5-11, Fr. over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:21)
126
1st Place — Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
2nd Place — Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
3rd Place — John Schroder (Riverside)
4th Place — Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley)
5th Place — Logan Marr (Treynor)
6th Place — Manny Beisswenger (Audubon)
1st Place Match
Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 11-2, Jr. over Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
John Schroder (Riverside) 10-2, Sr. over Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley) 10-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Logan Marr (Treynor) 4-4, Jr. over Manny Beisswenger (Audubon) 5-11, So. (Fall 2:13)
132
1st Place — Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
2nd Place — Westin Allen (Underwood)
3rd Place — Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley)
4th Place — Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)
5th Place — Ethan Flaharty (Tri Center)
6th Place — Jonas Keay (Treynor)
1st Place Match
Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Jr. over Westin Allen (Underwood) 15-1, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) 6-5, Jr. over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) 7-3, Jr. (Fall 3:25)
5th Place Match
Ethan Flaharty (Tri Center) 5-3, Jr. over Jonas Keay (Treynor) 10-9, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
138
1st Place — Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley)
2nd Place — Danny Kinsella (Treynor)
3rd Place — Nick Stephens (Underwood)
4th Place — Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
5th Place — Dayden Moerti (AHSTW)
6th Place — Kaeden Pleas (Riverside)
1st Place Match
Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley) 13-4, Sr. over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
Nick Stephens (Underwood) 9-4, Sr. over Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 12-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Dayden Moerti (AHSTW) 4-4, So. over Kaeden Pleas (Riverside) 5-8, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
145
1st Place — Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2nd Place — Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley)
3rd Place — Duncan Clark (Treynor)
4th Place — Kadyn Fleek (Underwood)
5th Place — Jason VanNordstrand (Tri Center)
6th Place — Isaac Stamp (AHSTW)
1st Place Match
Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 14-1, So. over Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Duncan Clark (Treynor) 18-4, Sr. over Kadyn Fleek (Underwood) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:06)
5th Place Match
Jason VanNordstrand (Tri-Center) 4-7, Sr. over Isaac Stamp (AHSTW) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
152
1st Place — Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2nd Place — Carson Burhenne (Treynor)
3rd Place — Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley)
4th Place — Aidan Martin (AHSTW)
5th Place — Tanner Nelson (Tri Center)
1st Place Match
Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Sr. over Carson Burhenne (Treynor) 14-2, Sr. (Fall 1:22)
3rd Place Match
Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 8-8, Fr. over Aidan Martin (AHSTW) 3-5, So. (Fall 5:37)
5th Place Match
Tanner Nelson (Tri Center) 0-4, So. over Bye
160
1st Place — Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
2nd Place — Garrison Gettler (AHSTW)
3rd Place — Jacob Pote (Treynor)
4th Place — Rhett Bentley (Riverside)
5th Place — Owen Town (Missouri Valley)
6th Place — Ethan Chmelka (Tri Center)
1st Place Match
Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) 17-0, Jr. over Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Pote (Treynor) 14-8, So. over Rhett Bentley (Riverside) 8-5, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Owen Town (Missouri Valley) 1-4, So. over Ethan Chmelka (Tri Center) 1-8, Sr. (Fall 0:19)
170
1st Place — Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
2nd Place — Ethan Reicks (Riverside)
3rd Place — Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
4th Place — Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia)
5th Place — Graham Jensen (Underwood)
6th Place — Levi Young (Treynor)
1st Place Match
Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) 10-3, Jr. over Ethan Reicks (Riverside) 11-2, Sr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
Denver Pauley (AHSTW) 5-2, Jr. over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match
Graham Jensen (Underwood) 4-10, Fr. over Levi Young (Treynor) 1-4, Fr. (MD 17-4)
182
1st Place — Brecken Freeberg (Tri Center)
2nd Place — Javyn Bladt (Audubon)
3rd Place — Carter Davis (Underwood)
4th Place — Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside)
5th Place — Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley)
6th Place — Logan Young (Treynor)
1st Place Match
Brecken Freeberg (Tri Center) 8-0, Jr. over Javyn Bladt (Audubon) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
Carter Davis (Underwood) 14-5, Jr. over Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
5th Place Match
Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) 8-3, Jr. over Logan Young (Treynor) 10-3, Sr. (SV-1 6-5)
195
1st Place — Corey Coleman (Treynor)
2nd Place — Cooper Nielsen (Audubon)
3rd Place — Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia)
4th Place — Brok Comstock (Riverside)
5th Place — Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley)
6th Place — Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW)
1st Place Match
Corey Coleman (Treynor) 13-0, Sr. over Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) 10-5, So. (Fall 4:47)
3rd Place Match
Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia) 6-4, Sr. over Brok Comstock (Riverside) 6-4, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) 5-6, Jr. over Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
220
1st Place — Chris Gardner (Underwood)
2nd Place — Eddie Vlcek (Riverside)
3rd Place — Daniel Gregory (Treynor)
4th Place — Quintin Martin (AHSTW)
5th Place — Tristan Vorthmann (Tri Center)
6th Place — Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley)
1st Place Match
Chris Gardner (Underwood) 13-4, Sr. over Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) 11-2, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
3rd Place Match
Daniel Gregory (Treynor) 16-5, So. over Quintin Martin (AHSTW) 4-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Tristan Vorthmann (Tri Center) 5-6, Sr. over Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley) 9-11, Jr. (Fall 1:21)
285
1st Place — Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
2nd Place — Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)
3rd Place — Alex Audesmore (Tri Center)
4th Place — Easton Eledge (Underwood)
5th Place — Nathan Messerschmidt (Riverside)
6th Place — Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW)
1st Place Match
Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Jr. over Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
3rd Place Match
Alex Audesmore (Tri Center) 8-1, Sr. over Easton Eledge (Underwood) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Nathan Messerschmidt (Riverside) 10-4, So. over Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) 6-5, So. (Fall 3:25)