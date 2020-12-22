 Skip to main content
Logan-Magnolia wins WIC Wrestling; Underwood places third
Wrestling graphic
Metro Creative Connection

UNDERWOOD — Underwood High School played host to this year’s Western Iowa Conference tournament, where Logan-Magnolia claimed the WIC team championship, edging out Missouri Valley by seven points.

Underwood placed third as a team, and Treynor and Riverside capped off the top five, in that order.

Below is the full listing of team results and individual placings in order of lightest to heaviest weight class.

Team Results:

Logan-Magnolia — 210 points

Missouri Valley — 203 points

Underwood — 152 points

Treynor — 144 points

Riverside — 135 points

AHSTW — 121 points

Tri-Center — 78 points

Audubon — 48 points

106

1st Place — Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)

2nd Place — Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia)

3rd Place — Ayden Sengmany (Treynor)

4th Place — Dalton Smith (Riverside)

5th Place — Clayton Johnson (AHSTW)

1st Place Match

Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 16-0, Fr. over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) 11-4, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

3rd Place Match

Ayden Sengmany (Treynor) 12-8, Sr. over Dalton Smith (Riverside) 7-7, Fr. (MD 15-6)

5th Place Match

Clayton Johnson (AHSTW) 3-4, Fr. over bye

113

1st Place — Eli Collins (AHSTW)

2nd Place — Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia)

3rd Place — Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley)

Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) 9-7, So. over () , . (Bye)

120

1st Place — Jace Rose (Riverside)

2nd Place — Blake Allen (Underwood)

3rd Place — Riley Radke (Missouri Valley)

4th Place — David Johnson (AHSTW)

5th Place — Zeke Konkler (Audubon)

6th Place — Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia)

1st Place Match

Jace Rose (Riverside) 11-1, Jr. over Blake Allen (Underwood) 11-4, Fr. (Fall 3:35)

3rd Place Match

Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 12-7, Fr. over David Johnson (AHSTW) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 2:43)

5th Place Match

Zeke Konkler (Audubon) 5-11, Fr. over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:21)

126

1st Place — Stevie Barnes (Underwood)

2nd Place — Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)

3rd Place — John Schroder (Riverside)

4th Place — Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley)

5th Place — Logan Marr (Treynor)

6th Place — Manny Beisswenger (Audubon)

1st Place Match

Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 11-2, Jr. over Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

John Schroder (Riverside) 10-2, Sr. over Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley) 10-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Logan Marr (Treynor) 4-4, Jr. over Manny Beisswenger (Audubon) 5-11, So. (Fall 2:13)

132

1st Place — Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)

2nd Place — Westin Allen (Underwood)

3rd Place — Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley)

4th Place — Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)

5th Place — Ethan Flaharty (Tri Center)

6th Place — Jonas Keay (Treynor)

1st Place Match

Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Jr. over Westin Allen (Underwood) 15-1, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) 6-5, Jr. over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) 7-3, Jr. (Fall 3:25)

5th Place Match

Ethan Flaharty (Tri Center) 5-3, Jr. over Jonas Keay (Treynor) 10-9, Sr. (Fall 2:39)

138

1st Place — Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley)

2nd Place — Danny Kinsella (Treynor)

3rd Place — Nick Stephens (Underwood)

4th Place — Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)

5th Place — Dayden Moerti (AHSTW)

6th Place — Kaeden Pleas (Riverside)

1st Place Match

Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley) 13-4, Sr. over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 3:34)

3rd Place Match

Nick Stephens (Underwood) 9-4, Sr. over Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 12-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Dayden Moerti (AHSTW) 4-4, So. over Kaeden Pleas (Riverside) 5-8, Fr. (Fall 2:53)

145

1st Place — Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)

2nd Place — Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley)

3rd Place — Duncan Clark (Treynor)

4th Place — Kadyn Fleek (Underwood)

5th Place — Jason VanNordstrand (Tri Center)

6th Place — Isaac Stamp (AHSTW)

1st Place Match

Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 14-1, So. over Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Duncan Clark (Treynor) 18-4, Sr. over Kadyn Fleek (Underwood) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:06)

5th Place Match

Jason VanNordstrand (Tri-Center) 4-7, Sr. over Isaac Stamp (AHSTW) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:50)

152

1st Place — Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)

2nd Place — Carson Burhenne (Treynor)

3rd Place — Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley)

4th Place — Aidan Martin (AHSTW)

5th Place — Tanner Nelson (Tri Center)

1st Place Match

Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Sr. over Carson Burhenne (Treynor) 14-2, Sr. (Fall 1:22)

3rd Place Match

Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 8-8, Fr. over Aidan Martin (AHSTW) 3-5, So. (Fall 5:37)

5th Place Match

Tanner Nelson (Tri Center) 0-4, So. over Bye

160

1st Place — Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)

2nd Place — Garrison Gettler (AHSTW)

3rd Place — Jacob Pote (Treynor)

4th Place — Rhett Bentley (Riverside)

5th Place — Owen Town (Missouri Valley)

6th Place — Ethan Chmelka (Tri Center)

1st Place Match

Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) 17-0, Jr. over Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Pote (Treynor) 14-8, So. over Rhett Bentley (Riverside) 8-5, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Owen Town (Missouri Valley) 1-4, So. over Ethan Chmelka (Tri Center) 1-8, Sr. (Fall 0:19)

170

1st Place — Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)

2nd Place — Ethan Reicks (Riverside)

3rd Place — Denver Pauley (AHSTW)

4th Place — Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia)

5th Place — Graham Jensen (Underwood)

6th Place — Levi Young (Treynor)

1st Place Match

Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) 10-3, Jr. over Ethan Reicks (Riverside) 11-2, Sr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Denver Pauley (AHSTW) 5-2, Jr. over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

5th Place Match

Graham Jensen (Underwood) 4-10, Fr. over Levi Young (Treynor) 1-4, Fr. (MD 17-4)

182

1st Place — Brecken Freeberg (Tri Center)

2nd Place — Javyn Bladt (Audubon)

3rd Place — Carter Davis (Underwood)

4th Place — Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside)

5th Place — Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley)

6th Place — Logan Young (Treynor)

1st Place Match

Brecken Freeberg (Tri Center) 8-0, Jr. over Javyn Bladt (Audubon) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 1:17)

3rd Place Match

Carter Davis (Underwood) 14-5, Jr. over Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

5th Place Match

Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) 8-3, Jr. over Logan Young (Treynor) 10-3, Sr. (SV-1 6-5)

195

1st Place — Corey Coleman (Treynor)

2nd Place — Cooper Nielsen (Audubon)

3rd Place — Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia)

4th Place — Brok Comstock (Riverside)

5th Place — Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley)

6th Place — Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW)

1st Place Match

Corey Coleman (Treynor) 13-0, Sr. over Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) 10-5, So. (Fall 4:47)

3rd Place Match

Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia) 6-4, Sr. over Brok Comstock (Riverside) 6-4, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) 5-6, Jr. over Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 0:44)

220

1st Place — Chris Gardner (Underwood)

2nd Place — Eddie Vlcek (Riverside)

3rd Place — Daniel Gregory (Treynor)

4th Place — Quintin Martin (AHSTW)

5th Place — Tristan Vorthmann (Tri Center)

6th Place — Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley)

1st Place Match

Chris Gardner (Underwood) 13-4, Sr. over Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) 11-2, Sr. (Fall 2:40)

3rd Place Match

Daniel Gregory (Treynor) 16-5, So. over Quintin Martin (AHSTW) 4-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Tristan Vorthmann (Tri Center) 5-6, Sr. over Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley) 9-11, Jr. (Fall 1:21)

285

1st Place — Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)

2nd Place — Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)

3rd Place — Alex Audesmore (Tri Center)

4th Place — Easton Eledge (Underwood)

5th Place — Nathan Messerschmidt (Riverside)

6th Place — Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW)

1st Place Match

Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) 15-0, Jr. over Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) 7-4, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

3rd Place Match

Alex Audesmore (Tri Center) 8-1, Sr. over Easton Eledge (Underwood) 9-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Nathan Messerschmidt (Riverside) 10-4, So. over Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) 6-5, So. (Fall 3:25)

