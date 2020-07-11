Longtime multi-sport coach Gail Hartigan has turned love of coaching into impressive legacy

If you’re unfamiliar with the 6-on-6 game, each team had three offensive players that played on one half of the court and three defensive players that played in what they called the guard court or defensive end. A two-dribble limit was also among the rules no longer used.

When her playing days were over, Hartigan got into coaching the game she loved.

“It was a very different game,” she said. “You could specialize a little bit more. There were some great kids that couldn’t shoot a lick, so you could put them in the guard court.”

In 1993, Iowa hosted the final 6-on-6 girls basketball state tournament, becoming the second-to-last state behind Oklahoma to move to 5-on-5. Oklahoma followed suit two years later.

Meanwhile, during the first season of 5-on-5 girls basketball season in Iowa, Hartigan guided Treynor to a girls state basketball championship.

“That was absolutely crazy,” she said. “I remember going to a camp for coaches and a guy got up there and started talking about an offense that would work against man-to-man and zone defense, and I knew I wanted to use it. I knew the transition was going to be a big change, so I didn’t want to put in a lot of offensive sets. It was called spots, and we installed in and then I basically ran it my entire career.”