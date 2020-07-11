Longtime multi-sport coach Gail Hartigan has turned love of coaching into impressive legacy

Gail Hartigan’s stamp on western Iowa athletics began on the hardwood playing 6v6 girls basketball and eventually morphed into a legendary coaching career.
Hartigan still coaches track and field at Treynor and is a retired basketball and volleyball coach. She began coaching three years at Lake City, then another three at Woodbine before coming to Treynor. She finished her 36-year basketball coaching career with a record of 710-172, including 14 state tournament appearances, a state championship in 1994 and was the winningest active girls basketball coach in 2017 when she stepped down. In volleyball, she compiled a record of 451-110, mostly at Treynor. Hartigan led the Cardinals to the state tournament 12 times, making the finals twice, and was in the semifinals five times. She was voted Class 1A State Coach of the Year in 2005 and led Treynor to nine conference championships and 12 district titles.
Going back to where it all started, the former Gail Ahrenholtz was a standout 6-on-6 girls basketball player, later coaching the sport. Hartigan still speaks glowingly of the popular Iowa prep sport that was finally phased out, with 1993 being the last season. Hartigan was also heavily involved in the transition to 5-on-5, but we’ll get to that later.
“It was something that was great,” Hartigan said og 6v6 girls basketball. “I remember when we made the state tournament, my parents went early because they were worried they wouldn’t get in otherwise. The gyms were packed and I remember lines outside at the state tournament.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the 6-on-6 game, each team had three offensive players that played on one half of the court and three defensive players that played in what they called the guard court or defensive end. A two-dribble limit was also among the rules no longer used.
When her playing days were over, Hartigan got into coaching the game she loved.
“It was a very different game,” she said. “You could specialize a little bit more. There were some great kids that couldn’t shoot a lick, so you could put them in the guard court.”
In 1993, Iowa hosted the final 6-on-6 girls basketball state tournament, becoming the second-to-last state behind Oklahoma to move to 5-on-5. Oklahoma followed suit two years later.
Meanwhile, during the first season of 5-on-5 girls basketball season in Iowa, Hartigan guided Treynor to a girls state basketball championship.
“That was absolutely crazy,” she said. “I remember going to a camp for coaches and a guy got up there and started talking about an offense that would work against man-to-man and zone defense, and I knew I wanted to use it. I knew the transition was going to be a big change, so I didn’t want to put in a lot of offensive sets. It was called spots, and we installed in and then I basically ran it my entire career.”
Hertigan’s three children, Blair, Kyle and Lea all participated in athletics at Treynor, but at home mum was the word.
“We didn’t talk about it at home,” Hartigan said. “Maybe, occasionally something would come up, but not very often. We kept school and homework separate from athletics, and I think a lot of parents would be better off doing it that way, but I don’t see that a lot.”
Hartigan hopes her impact as a coach goes well beyond wins and losses.
“First and foremost, you coach to see how far kids can come, watch their maturity and see them as they begin to love things,” she said. “I loved coaching because I loved figuring things out. I love trying to maximize what you have.”
