Lorkovic retires as St. Albert boys soccer coach

Tom Lorkovic, the winningest coach in St. Albert boys soccer history, announced his retirement on Monday.
Lorkovic spent 18 years as the program’s head coach and one as co-head coach. He finished with a career record of 228-148 (.606 winning percentage), leading the Falcons to seven state tournament appearances. They earned three top-four finishes, including a state runner-up finish in 2009.
Lorkovic’s teams reached at least 10 wins in 16 of 19 seasons.
“I would like to thank St. Albert Schools for the opportunity to coach high school soccer and various other sports at the grade-school and middle-school level over the past 30 years,’’ Lorkovic said in a press release. “Coaching soccer was my passion and dream job. I would like to thank my wife and family, who gave me the support over the years to follow my dream. It was a gift for me to coach both of my sons at St. Albert and to have them come back after college and be assistant coaches.’’
A 1971 graduate of Saint Joseph/Paul VI Catholic High School in Omaha, Lorkovic is tied for seventh on Iowa’s all-time coaching list with his seven state appearances. St. Albert is tied for 12th in the state record books with its total of nine state appearances.
In 2011, Lorkovic was inducted into the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Des Moines. He’s currently one of 30 members in that group.
“He was a good coach that supported us, on and off the field,’’ said Gavin McIntosh, who will be a senior at St. Albert this fall. “Coach had high expectations of how we represented ourselves, our team, our school and our families. He was dedicated to the program for many years and helped build a strong foundation for our team.’’
Lorkovic also officiated soccer for 16 years with FIFA and eight years with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. He worked with numerous soccer clubs and associations during the past 32 years and also on state advisory committees and ratings committees to further advance the sport.
“I would like to thank all of the assistant coaches I have had the pleasure of working with and mentoring over the past 20 years, also the student managers and trainers who did a lot of behind-the-scenes work,’’ Lorkovic said. “It is very difficult for me to give up coaching at St. Albert. I enjoyed the 20 years of my life spent with the school and the soccer program, but life moves on and it was time turn to the page.’’
