Lynx earn second at AL/TJ Invite; Rams take first; LC fourth

Abraham Lincoln started strong at their co-hosted meet with Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex, as the Lynx stormed out to multiple first-place finishes and top three finishes.

One of those Lynx was junior Hanna Schimmer, who earned first place in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches. She also was the anchor of the winning 800-meter sprint medley relay team.

Glenwood scored 158 points to win the meet. The Lynx were second with 143, followed by Harlan (105) and Lewis Central (104).

“It was a great day,” Schimmer said. “I was really trying to get my mark and everything else good in run throughs. I scratched my first run, but I just made the adjustment and the coaches also gave me good instructions on how to make my jumps better.”

About the sprint medley, Schimmer said, “My teammates really killed it at the very beginning.”

“They did a great job of getting us going and getting us the lead Jillian (Shanks) came in hot and set me up for success,” she said.

Schimmer also placed second in the 400 and was a member of the 800 relay that placed third.