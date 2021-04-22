Lynx earn second at AL/TJ Invite; Rams take first; LC fourth

Abraham Lincoln started strong at their co-hosted meet with Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex, as the Lynx stormed out to multiple first-place finishes and top three finishes.
One of those Lynx was junior Hanna Schimmer, who earned first place in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches. She also was the anchor of the winning 800-meter sprint medley relay team.
Glenwood scored 158 points to win the meet. The Lynx were second with 143, followed by Harlan (105) and Lewis Central (104).
“It was a great day,” Schimmer said. “I was really trying to get my mark and everything else good in run throughs. I scratched my first run, but I just made the adjustment and the coaches also gave me good instructions on how to make my jumps better.”
About the sprint medley, Schimmer said, “My teammates really killed it at the very beginning.”
“They did a great job of getting us going and getting us the lead Jillian (Shanks) came in hot and set me up for success,” she said.
Schimmer also placed second in the 400 and was a member of the 800 relay that placed third.
Sophomore Piper McGuire, freshman Ava Watkins and Shanks, a senior, were also members of the first place winning 800 sprint medley team.
Shanks also won first place in the 100 and 200 with times of 13.77 and 27.59, respectively. Watkins was right behind her with a time of 13.8 seconds for second place in the 100, and placed third in the 200. Jacee Tindall won first in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 10.5 inches.
Emma Oneal placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:42.98. Abby LaSale placed second in 400 hurdles.
Glenwood saw a great deal of success themselves, as sophomore Nora Dougherty won the 400. In addition, senior Emma Hughes won the 800 and senior Erin Schultz placed third in the 800. Junior Rachel Mullennax placed second in the 1500.
Glenwood’s 3200 distance medley, 400 and 1600 relay teams all took first place, which played a key role in claiming first place over the hosting Lynx.
Harlan also placed third as a team as Lauren Andersen took the gold in the discus, Lauren McLaughlin took first in the high jump. In addition, Harlan’s shuttle hurdle relay won first place. Senior Justine Buman, junior Ally Curren, senior Aubri Smith and senior Lucy Metzger were members of that relay team.
Lewis Central placed fourth as a team. Its 800 relay team took home the gold with a time of 1:52.32. Members of that relay were freshman Irelynn James, freshman Atziri Medina, freshman Maddie Bergman and freshman Madeline Fidone. The 400 relay placed second for the Titans.
Notably, junior Kierra Schmieding placed third in discus and second in the shot put. Sophomore Elise Thramer placed third in the shot put. Senior Sophia Glasnapp placed third overall in the 100 with freshman Irelynn James right behind her in fourth. Senior Atziri Medina placed second in the 200, freshman Madeline Fidone placed third in the 400 hurdles.
The Saintes also had a few high points as sophomore Reese Duncan won the 3000 meter run with a time of 12:13.26, junior Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:09.55.
Senior Allie Petry placed second in the high jump and fourth in the 200 meter dash, sophomore Carly McKeever earned third in the 400 meter dash, junior Pearl Reisz placed third in the 100 hurdles, the distance medley team placed third and the 4x400 placed second.
Finally, some highlights for the Yellow Jackets include junior Lexi Smith placed fourth in the 400 dash and seventh in the 200, senior Lilly Thompson placed fourth in the discus, junior Abby Evers was fifth in the long jump.
Team results
1. Glenwood 158
2. Abraham Lincoln 143
3. Harlan 105
4. Lewis Central 104
5. Logan-Magnolia 90