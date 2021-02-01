Lynx girls wallop Sioux City West

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team won big on Senior Night.
The Lynx jumped ahead early and didn’t look back in a 66-35 defeat of Sioux City West Monday night at the A.L. Fieldhouse.
Senior Kayla Schleifman led the Lynx with 16 points, while fellow senior Jillian Shanks scored 11. Junior Baylie Girres scored 12.
Gabby Wagner scored 11 points to lead the Wolverines.
“It was Senior Night, and we wanted to come out with a lot of energy. Our defense played really well, and everyone that suited varsity scored,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Great night to finish at home for our seniors.”
The Lynx return to the court Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sioux City East.
Sioux City West (4-13) 5 9 13 8 — 35
Abraham Lincoln (8-8) 17 23 16 10 — 66
SCW: Kylah Cortez 4, Serenity Frazier 2, Lily Juhnke 10, Gabby Wagner 11, Libby Buhman 6.
AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Harper Snead 3, Jillian Shanks 11, Kerragan Baxter 3, Kamry Buthe 2, Emma Russell 2, Emily Pomernackas 3, Kayla Schleifman 16, Jacee Tindall 5, Baylie Girres 12, Bailey Christensen 4, Savannah Maisel 2.