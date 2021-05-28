Lynx power past Saintes with later innings surge

Abraham Lincoln’s softball team exploded in the fifth and sixth inning to knock off St. Albert on a chilly Friday night at Saintes field 13-5.
Both teams came out literally swinging for the fences as A.L.’s freshman Kelsi Nelson hit a two-run home run and sophomore Holly Hansen hit a two-RBI single to make it 4-0 after the top half of one inning.
“I came up to bat knowing she’s a great pitcher,” Lynx freshman Kelsi Nelson said. “I’ve played against her in the past, but I just came up to the plate with an open mind and just wanted a base hit, and… I guess it went over. It was really exciting and all my teammates were really supportive. It was awesome.”
The Saintes had an answer though as freshman Alexis Narmi hit a two-run dinger of her own to cut the early deficit in half to 4-2 after one exciting inning.
It then turned into a pitcher’s duel for the next couple innings, until the Saintes then brought a pair of runs home with two outs as sophomore Jessica McMartin hit an RBI double to bring junior Lainey Sheffield home. Soon after McMartin plated the tying run after another RBI double, this one from Sarah Eggerling.
The teams then traded scoreless half innings in the fourth. In the top of the fifth, the Lynx broke things open with five runs.
Freshman Kelsi Nelson started things off with a lead-off single and the flood gates opened from there.
Nelson was brought home after junior Emma Oneal hit an RBI single. Junior Jessica Vrenick hit an RBI triple to bring Oneal home. Vrenick was then brought home with an RBI double from freshman Tessa Clifton. Clifton then scored as a pitch got by the Saintes catcher. Finally, Halle Walton scored via an RBI single from junior Baylie Girres.
After forcing three up and three down for the Saintes in the bottom of the fifth, the Lynx stormed out for four more runs in the sixth to put the game on ice.
“Everything that could have gone wrong in those two innings did,” Saintes Lyndsay Daley said. “I told the girls this was just one of those nights where things just did not go our way most of the night. But they kept trying to scratch their way back and I’m very proud of them for that.”
On the other hand, anything that could’ve gone right for the Lynx in the fifth and sixth inning did. Two of the three scoring spurts were started by big plays from Kelsi Nelson, and once she got going again the team followed suit.
“This young group of kids here are great,” Lynx coach Ryan Koch said. “Nothing fazes them. They just keep competing and getting the job done. Whether if we get down four or whatever they just keep competing, they just go out and play.
“Once Kelsi got going everyone followed. She’s really been a leader over these last couple of games. She came up huge against LeMars and tonight again against St. Albert after she got that lead-off single we built off the momentum from her.”
The Saintes will host a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Shenandoah at St. Albert high school.
The Lynx will also have their next pair of games on Tuesday as they head to Sioux City East for a doubleheader. Game one of that doubleheader will be at 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln (3-3) 400 053 0 — 13
St. Albert (1-1) 202 000 1 — 5