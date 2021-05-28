Lynx power past Saintes with later innings surge

Nelson was brought home after junior Emma Oneal hit an RBI single. Junior Jessica Vrenick hit an RBI triple to bring Oneal home. Vrenick was then brought home with an RBI double from freshman Tessa Clifton. Clifton then scored as a pitch got by the Saintes catcher. Finally, Halle Walton scored via an RBI single from junior Baylie Girres.

After forcing three up and three down for the Saintes in the bottom of the fifth, the Lynx stormed out for four more runs in the sixth to put the game on ice.

“Everything that could have gone wrong in those two innings did,” Saintes Lyndsay Daley said. “I told the girls this was just one of those nights where things just did not go our way most of the night. But they kept trying to scratch their way back and I’m very proud of them for that.”

On the other hand, anything that could’ve gone right for the Lynx in the fifth and sixth inning did. Two of the three scoring spurts were started by big plays from Kelsi Nelson, and once she got going again the team followed suit.

“This young group of kids here are great,” Lynx coach Ryan Koch said. “Nothing fazes them. They just keep competing and getting the job done. Whether if we get down four or whatever they just keep competing, they just go out and play.