Lynx softball batting explodes on Wolverines; Lynx baseball splits

The Abraham Lincoln softball team had a couple of big wins on Tuesday evening as its offense put up some big numbers over Sioux City West in a 21-8 win in game one and an 18-6 win in game two.

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx evened their record back to the .500 mark after two Missouri River conference wins over Sioux City West.

In game one, the Lynx tallied up to 26 hits to light up the scoreboard. Among those 26 hits, sophomore Holly Hansen led the way with five hits from six at-bats and also accounted for three RBIs.

Junior Jessica Vrenick and freshman Kelsi Nelson each had four hits, Nelson also had two RBIs. Freshman Jayden Hargrave, junior Emma Oneal, and freshman Tessa Clifton all had three hits for A.L. Clifton also had three RBIs which co-led the team with Hansen and Hargrave added two more RBIs.

Eighth grader Hutson Rau and freshman Halle Walton each had one hit to cap off the hitting spree for the Lynx.

In game two, the bats stayed hot as the Lynx as they connected for 14 hits.

Leading the way within those 14 hits was Nelson with three hits and two RBIs. From there on, Hargrave, Vrenick, Clifton, junior Baylie Girres, and Hansen all had two hits each, and Walton had one hit for A.L.