Miller throws perfect game, Falcons breeze past Essex in postseason opener

Jeff Miller threw a perfect game and St. Albert cruised to a 17-0 win over Essex in the first round of the Class 1A – Substate 7 tourney on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Miller struck out 8-of-12 batters faced in a four-inning, run-rule shortened game. Offensively, Miller and Cy Patterson each had doubles and Lance Wright added a triple. Lance Wright and Patterson also had three RBIs apiece.
“We came out a little flat to start the game, but (Miller) struck out eight of 12 and he was spot on,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “We had a couple weak hits off the end of the bat at the start, but then we started to get it going in the second inning and took off from there.”
With Saturday’s victory, the Falcons improve to 18-1 on the season and advance to play Exira-EHK on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Essex (0-9) 000 0— 0 0 1
St. Albert (18-1) 2(10)5 X—17 13 0
W: Jeff Miller L: Tucker Hadden
2B: SA, Miller, Cy Patterson. 3B: Lance Wright.
