No. 1 Glenwood gets postseason revenge in win against LC

The Class 4-A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball team ended Lewis Central’s season on Saturday night with a 73-40 Region 1 semifinal win in Glenwood.

The two teams met in the postseason a year ago — that time in the state tournament semifinals, where the Titans picked up a 62-51.

L.C. lost a number of contributors from that game and state tournament run, while Glenwood returned most of its core.

Rams sophomore Jenna Hopp led all scorers Saturday night with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Hopp also grabbed five rebounds. Juniors Madison Camden, Coryl Matheny and Abby Hughes added 12 points apiece, with Camden also grabbing five boards.

Senior Elle Scarborough led the Rams (18-3) with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals, to go with her nine points.

Lewis Central (10-9) seniors McKenna Pettepier, Keely Diercks, Taylor Elam, Rylee Shaw, Kirstyn Smith, Grace Ruzicka and Adrian Okerbloom played their final games.

The L.C. girls basketball Twitter account noted, “Never easy to see the season come to an end. For our seven seniors thank you for all you have done. You have all played a huge role in the success this program has experienced. Special group of girls who will all go on and do great things #lctitans #bleedblue.”