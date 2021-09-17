 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: El Si Locos cheer on the Titan volleyball team
PHOTOS: El Si Locos cheer on the Titan volleyball team

Lewis Central senior Devin Nailor, center, and his fellow El Si Locos — a group of seniors in charge of energizing the Titan student section — celebrate after L.C.’s varsity volleyball team’s first set win over Clarinda on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Lewis Central student section had plenty to cheer for as the Titans swept the Cardinals 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
The El Si Locos — a group of Lewis Central High School seniors in charge of energizing the Titan student section — cheer as the lineups are announced for the varsity volleyball matchup between L.C. and Clarinda on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Lewis Central student section had plenty to cheer for as the Titans swept the Cardinals 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
Members of the Lewis Central student section watch the second set of the varsity volleyball matchup between L.C. and Clarinda on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Lewis Central students had plenty to cheer for as the Titans swept the Cardinals 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
The El Si Locos — a group of Lewis Central High School seniors in charge of energizing the Titan student section — get hyped up ahead of the varsity volleyball matchup between L.C. and Clarinda on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Lewis Central student section had plenty to cheer for as the Titans swept the Cardinals 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
