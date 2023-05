Lewis Central's Brayden Shepard (10) tries to get a shot off as Glenwood's Aaron Christian (15) defends during the first half on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Titans came out on top 2-1 over the Class 2A No. 6 Rams following overtime and shootouts, keeping their shot at a share of the Hawkeye 10 title alive. It was Lewis Central's eighth straight win.