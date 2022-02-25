PHOTOS: Local schools compete at state bowling in Waterloo

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
St. Albert seniors Carter White and Dan McGrath went 4-4 on free throws in the final seconds to secure a 48-44 win against East Mills in the C…
The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball rolled to an easy victory in its final regular season game on Saturday, winning 60-37 at home against Gran…
TREYNOR — Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, allowing the Treynor Cardinals to pull off a 54-53 wi…
The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball season came to an end in a 87-11 loss at undefeated No. 1 Johnston in a Class 5A Region 1 semifinal Satu…
After the early minutes were close, Waukee got hot in beating the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team 78-57 Monday night in a Class 4A Subst…
Jerry Stine took one last trip back to Wheeler County to remember his years coaching. And there he realized the profound impact he had on a generation of Nebraskans.
Red Oak boys basketball hit free throws down the stretch to hold off Underwood in a 60-49 win Thursday night in a Class 2A District 16 semifin…
DES MOINES — Glenwood junior CJ Carter has dreams of making it to the championship match in the 195-pound at the Class 2A state wrestling tour…
The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with Nebraska Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North on Saturday night…
