Plenty of talent on All-City football team

*Editor's note: The end of the fall sports season coincided with a Nonpareil sports department staffing transition and, long story short, the All-City football team was delayed considerably.
Without further ado, the Nonpareil releases this year’ All-City football team selections.
After making their way to the state semifinal at the UNI-Dome, St. Albert has the most awarded athletes overall eight athletes on the team and four more in the honorable mentions to recognize a total of 12 athletes.
Lewis Central also had eight players make the cut and three more made their way into the honorable mentions for a total of 11 players.
Abraham Lincoln had five find a place on the team and five more on the honorable mentions list for 10 total players.
And Thomas Jefferson had three players make the team and four more earned honorable mentions.
Offense
QB — Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln. Brown accounted for over 1,700 yards of total offense, throwing 10 touchdowns and running for 11 touchdowns. Head coach John Wolfe said, “Lennx is one of the best leaders I’ve been fortunate enough to coach. Lennx had a knack for making something out of nothing offensively, but his character is what really makes him special.”
RB — TJ Hayes, Abraham Lincoln. Hayes was a home run threat each time he touched the ball, averaging 9.5 yards a carry. He set a single-game school record of six touchdowns in a game in which he also ran for 343 yards.
“TJ is an individual that finally got his chance as a senior and made the most of it,” Wolfe said. “Some unfortunate injuries hindered him in his sophomore and junior seasons, making it even sweeter to witness him run wild as a senior. He wasn’t going to let the setbacks of years prior get in his way.”
RB — Logan Katzer, Lewis Central. Katzer was a 3A second team all-state selection after the previous season, and for good reason. Katzer ran for nearly 7 yards a carry, and ran for just three yards shy of 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year in 10 games. He also caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
WR — Sam Rallis, St. Albert. When asked about Rallis, Falcons head coach Jake Driver said, “Sam has next-level speed and size and he was a mismatch wherever we put him on the field.”
Rallis was named co-district player of the year and was an all-state selection as this kid shined at multiple spots on the field. Though he also played a bit of running back in the Falcon’s offense, Rallis saw some of his best numbers at receiver, with 25 catches for 525 yards and seven touchdowns, which netted him Class A first team all-state honors.
Notably, he also played a key role in St. Albert’s defense and special teams, as he was one of the team leaders in tackling and had a defensive touchdown along with two special teams touchdowns.
WR — Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central. The sophomore made a solid impression as a first-year starter, coming in second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, with 23 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Justin Kammrad has high hopes for Humpal as they’ll be looking for players to fill in some voids left by graduating talent on the Titans’ offense.
TE — Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central. Fidone played a monumental part of Lewis Central’s offensive success. Fidone led the Titans and the city in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Fidone was also tagged as a Class 3A first-team all-state selection and will continue his athletic and academic career at Nebraska in Lincoln.
OL — Ben O’Neill, St. Albert. O’Neill was a cornerstone to the Falcons offensive and defensive line success. He was a starter on both sides of the ball and Driver spoke of the senior as “our most constant offensive linemen.” (should this be consistent?)
OL — Dylan Koch, Lewis Central. The Titans’ offensive success couldn’t have been accomplished without guys like Koch on L.C.’s offensive line. At the end of the season the senior was given first team all-district honors.
OL — Keelan Bailey, Abraham Lincoln.
“Keelan anchored our offensive line and gave us the ability to run downhill behind him,” Wolfe said. “It was great to watch Keelan really step up to the plate as a senior, he was vital to our success both offensively and defensively.”
OL — Austin Renshaw, Thomas Jefferson. Renshaw returns to the all-city team for the second consecutive year after a stellar senior season. While playing as a cornerstone on the Yellow Jackets o-line, Renshaw was also one the main contributors on the defensive side of the ball with 27.5 tackles.
OL — Keaton Barnes, St. Albert, “Keaton played a pivotal role on our OL and the success that we had running the football,” Driver said. “He was undersized, but plays much bigger.”
Notably, he played a big role on defense too with 38 total tackles, 25 solo, .5 sac, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries.
Defense
DL — Cael McLaren, St. Albert. Among the many talents on St. Albert’s defense, McLaren was one of the main contributors each game.
“Cael has a knack for the football and uses his wrestling background to be a force up front.” Driver said.
The senior had 63.5 tackles, 37 solo, a sack, two tackles for loss.
DL — Timmy Thompson, Abraham Lincoln. Thompson was a Class 4A third-team all-state selection after recording 14.5 tackles, eight solo, a sack and a tackle for loss. He also recovered two fumbles.
“Timmy had a motor that never quit,” Wolfe said. “It didn’t matter if it was the fourth quarter on Friday night or the 20th rep in practice, Timmy was going to be moving fast.”
DL — Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central. Deyo was a first-team Class 3A all-state selection after making 38 tackles, 33 solo. He was also responsible for 22.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Kammrad and the Titans are excited to see what a player already drawing major college offers will do in his senior season.
DL — Nick Miller, Lewis Central. Miller was a Class 3A second-team all-state selection after being the second leading tackler, behind Katzer, with 41 tackles, 31 of which were solo. In addition, Miller led the team with 7.5 sacks as a junior and accounted for 15 tackles for loss.
DL/LB — Greg Fagan, St. Albert. Fagan was second on the Falcon’s defense in total tackles with 35.5 total and 21 solo. The senior also added five sacks and six tackles for loss to his stat line before the season was over.
“Greg bought into us, moving him from a 3 year and 2 game starter on the OL to running back when we had injuries at the position after week two,” Driver said. “He brought a physicality to our team and that helped guide us to the turnaround that we had after week two. He has always been a force on the DL, being quick and agile for his size.”
LB — Connor Cerny, St. Albert. Cerny was another senior who helped lead a deep Falcons defense. Cerny was one of the team’s top tacklers with 26.5 total tackles and 18 solos. He also added a sack and tackle for loss to his performance. All this with a broken thumb for a good chunk of the year.
“Connor was a four-year varsity player and was hit by the injury bug,” Coach Driver said. “He was a tremendous leader for our program. He made some big runs late in the season with a broken thumb.”
LB — Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central. The junior was third on the team in tackles with 37 total and 30 solo. Hatcher also tallied up 18 tackles for loss and two sacks, which earned him first team all-district honors.
LB — Quentin Bradley, Abraham Lincoln. As a junior, Bradley led the Lynx with 40.5 tackles and five tackles for loss. Bradley had 18 solo tackles as well, and caught an interception as well.
“Quentin is a hard working, hard-nosed individual that just keeps getting better,” Wolfe said. “We rely on Quentin to play big in the middle of the field and he does just that.”
DB — Cy Patterson, St. Albert, Cy did a lot for the Falcons this year. He played running back, wide receiver, safety, and linebacker for the Falcons and was effective in about any position he played at. He was hampered by a knee injury late in the season and nonetheless he recorded 30 tackles, 21 solo, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
DB — Braetyn Couse, Thomas Jefferson. Couse was third on the team in tackles with 26 total as a sophomore and had 23 solos to go with a team-leading three interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles.
“Braetyn is a high level talent that will come into his own next season,” Yellow Jackets head coach Brant Anderson said. “We look for him to be a weapon on both O and D as a junior.”
DB — Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central. Though the upcoming junior also played a lot of quarterback in his sophomore season, Kammrad was a contributor to the Titan defense at safety. Kammrad had 28 tackles, 23 were solo. He also recovered a fumble and caught an interception to earn second team all-district honors.
Special Teams
K/P — Sam Wilber, St. Albert. Wilber was named first team Class A all-state as a kicker. Out of 54 kickoffs, 36 of them were touchbacks, he went seven for 12 on field goals with his longest made from 45 yards out. He was 35 of 36 with PATs and averaged over 40 yards per punt.
“Sam was a special teams coach’s dream,” Coach Driver said. “His kickoffs went through the end zone more times than not, he punts it high and far if need be, and could pin people deep if need be on the punt, or we would attempt 40+ yard field goals without a thought. He continues the long line of excellent kickers that have come through our school system.”
Returner — Devin Bovee, Thomas Jefferson. Bovee was also a solid defender for the Yellow Jackets, but he was an electrifying kick off returner for T.J. with just under 300 total return yards for the season.
Honorable mention
Abraham Lincoln: WR Greg Chinowth, WR/LB Damari Brown, LB/DB Steven Smith, OL/DL Gabe Daniels, WR/DB Chase Riche.
Lewis Central: QB Jonah Pomerenke, WR Brayden Loftin, DB Caleb Moore.
St. Albert: LB John Helton, QB Brendan Monahan, LB/DB Bennet Gronstall, DB Luke Anderson.
Thomas Jefferson: OL/DL MacKinley Meisel, LB Doug Carpenter, RB Dylan Carmen, LB Kamron Adams.