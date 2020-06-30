GLENWOOD – Easton Dermody threw a no-hitter Tuesday, guiding Lewis Central to a 10-0, six-inning victory over Glenwood.
Dermody struck out 13 batters in the win, and the Titans stole 12 bases as a team.
“He got ahead of most hitters,” L.C. coach Jim Waters said. “He worked the knees pretty good. He ended up walking just a couple guys and was a couple guys away from a perfect game. He kept the ball down at the knees for the most part and got 13 Ks out of 18 outs. You can’t ask for anything more than that from him. His velocity was really good and his breaking pitch was getting thrown for a strike. That’s a heck of a night.”
L.C. will next play host to Thomas Jefferson Friday, and Glenwood will play at Denison-Schleswig Thursday.
Lewis Central (7-2) 10
Glenwood (4-4) 0
W: Easton Dermody.
St. Albert 11,
Audubon 6
AUDUBON – St. Albert’s Cy Patterson enjoyed an impressive day at the plate Tuesday against Audubon, finishing with four hits, three doubles and five RBIs and leading the Falcons to an 11-6 victory.
Eric Matthai and Daniel McGrath also enjoyed multi-hit games for the winners, Lance Wright hit a home run and Luke Hubbard earned the win on the mound.
St. Albert will be back in action Wednesday, playing at Abraham Lincoln.
St. Albert (12-1) 001 234 1 – 11 14 5
Audubon (6-5) 110 022 0 – 6 5 4
W: Luke Hubbard. L: Skyler Schultes.
2B: SA, Cy Patterson 3, Daniel McGrath. HR: SA, Lance Wright.
Sioux City Heelan 12-11,
Thomas Jefferson 2-1
SIOUX CITY – Thomas Jefferson struggled Tuesday in a Missouri River Conference doubleheader, dropping both games at Sioux City Heelan. The Yellow Jackets lost the first game 12-2 and the second 11-1.
Grant Merk accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ only extra-base hit on the day with his triple in game one. T.J. fell behind 5-0 after one inning and struggled to get back on track.
Heelan benefited from another strong first inning in the second game, plating eight first-inning runs on its way to victory.
T.J. will be back in action for a Missouri River Conference home doubleheader Thursday against Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln High School.
Thomas Jefferson 002 00 – 2 5 5
Sioux City Heelan 503 04 – 12 12 1
W: B. Dixon. L: Robert Wood.
2B: SCH, Dixon. 3B: TJ, Grant Merk. SCH, Sitzman 2, Venne, Gill, Pratt.
Thomas Jefferson (3-9) 000 10 – 1 4 3
Sioux City Heelan (8-3) 800 12 – 11 12 0
W: B. Hogue. L: Nate Newton.
2B: SCH, Gill, Sitzman. HR: SCH, Dixon, Sitzman.
