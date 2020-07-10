Prep Baseball roundup: Falcons claim city title, top T.J.

With their first Hawkeye 10 Conference title already clinched, St. Albert checked off yet another box on Friday night.

The Falcons concluded their regular season and secured a city championship with a 5-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

Earlier in the season, St. Albert defeated Lewis Central 4-1 on June 16 and Abraham Lincoln 11-2 on July 1.

“It’s awesome. Since I’ve been here the last four years we’ve been battling back and forth and usually split with T.J. and A.L., and L.C. has always gotten us twice,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “This year, we kind of got after it a little bit.”

Cy Patterson cranked his fourth homer of the season, tying him for the team lead with Lance Wright, and Dan McGrath doubled, while Braden Scott picked up the win on the mound for the Falcons.

T.J. is back in action on Monday at Glenwood at 7:30 p.m., while St. Albert makes the quick turnaround and begins postseason play tonight at 7 p.m. when they host Essex in a Class 1A – Substate 7 first-round matchup.

“We talked about (the regular season) now being over and the real beginning is (today),” Patterson said. “We’re going to take it one pitch at a time and one game at a time.”