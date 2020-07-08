Prep baseball roundup: Lewis Central sweeps doubleheader over Sioux City North with pair of shutouts

Lewis Central’s Jordan Wardlow had a day to remember Wednesday during Lewis Central’s doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North.

The Titans’ offense did whatever it wanted, scoring a combined 27 runs in the two wins, a 17-0 triumph in the first game and a 10-0 victory in the nightcap. L.C. has now won four straight games without allowing a run.

Wardlow launched a three-run homer in the first game and earned the win in the second, throwing a six-inning complete game, allowing only two hits while striking out 13. He also had a hit, a run and an RBI on offense.

The Lewis Central offense couldn’t be stopped in the first game, accounting for 13 hits. Easton Dermody had three hits, three runs and three RBIs and JC Dermody, Cael Malskeit and Jonah Pomrenke each finished with two RBIs.

JC Dermody also picked up the win, throwing a four-inning complete game, scattering five hits and striking out four.

In the second game, seven different Titans drove in a run.

L.C. will try to keep the shutout streak going Friday, playing at Creston.

Sioux City North 000 0 – 0 5 1

Lewis Central 197 x – 17 13 0