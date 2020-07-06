Prep baseball roundup: St. Albert wins battle of top-5 teams

The big innings have been very beneficial to the Class 1-A No. 3 St. Albert baseball team this summer, and that was once again the case Monday against Class 2-A No. 4 Underwood.

After facing a 2-0 deficit, the Falcons plated five runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth on their way to a 12-3 victory.

Lance Wright kickstarted the offense with a three-run double in the fourth. Isaac Sherrill and Brett Klussman each added a pair of RBIs. The Falcons also drew 12 walks in the game.

“We’ve been facing some really tough pitchers, and the first time around, they really get us,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “The kids have been able to adjust and help each other out the second, third time around, and that’s what’s producing these big innings. It’s just great to see them adjust like that in game.”

St. Albert will play at Treynor tonight while Underwood will play at CAM.

Underwood (10-3) 020 100 0 – 3 5 3

St. Albert (15-1) 000 561 x – 12 8 2

W: Jeff Miller. L: Zach Teten.

2B: U, Teten. SA, Cy Patterson, Lance Wright. HR: U, Landon Nelson.

Lewis Central 10, Red Oak 0