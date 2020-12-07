Prep basketball: Lewis Central girls, boys roll against Red Oak

A strong first quarter set an early tone as Lewis Central (1-0) beat Red Oak(1-1) 65-25 in a prep girls basketball matchup Monday night.
The Titans defense came out strong in the first quarter, as Red Oak’s only point within the first quarter were at the free throw line. The offense thanks to some hot outside shooting early help the Titans build a strong early lead.
The Tigers found some offensive success in the second quarter though, as they outscored the Titans to head into the break with boosted confidence. L.C. coach Chris Hanafan said he told his young Titan team, which consists of just one senior, to shoot with confidence and pick up their intensity -- and he was pleased with how they responded.
“At halftime we just really talked about making the shots,” Hanafan said. “If we make more shots in the second quarter, I think we could have started breaking things open by then. The other thing we talked about was our intensity, our pressure, our energy from all 15 girls whether they're on the floor or not.”
The Titans answered just how Hanafan hoped they would as they allowed the Tigers just six points in the second half to run away with their first win of the season. While Hanafan was pleased with the defense he thought the girls turned up the intensity on offense as well which helped the Titan sink 11 treys for the game.
With the Titans returning just one starter from last year’s state runner-up team, Hanafan was pleased to see so many girls step up to the call.
“I got to give our kids a lot of credit,” Hanafan said. “This is our first game of the year, we haven’t had a scrimmage, and we were shut down for two weeks with COVID, so we’ve really only been back now for about a week. So for us to see what we can do and also the number of kids that we can go to is a very positive thing.”
“I’m very happy with this. We had a lot of question marks on how things would go, but again I’m proud of these kids and I told them we’re going to hit some bumps in the road at times, but you can’t fault their effort and that’s all we can ask them to do is play hard.”
Grace Ruzicka led the Titans with the game high 16 points which includes four threes. Taylor Elam followed close behind with 13 points for the Titans.
Lewis Central will play their next game at St. Albert next on Dec. 11 at 6pm.
Lewis Central 18 12 25 10 -- 65
Red Oak 2 17 1 5 -- 25
Titan boys cruise past Tigers
The Lewis Central boys (2-0) also earned a Hawkeye Ten Conference win, as they cruised by Red Oak (0-2) 67-33.
High pressure defense and high percentage shots helped L.C. take early control of this game as they jumped out a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Titans turned up the heat defensively in the second quarter as the allowed just four points to the visiting Tigers, and the Titans offense kept rolling by finding easy in the paint baskets to score 21 in the second. Titan coach Dan Miller will always be pleased when his team looks like they did in the second quarter.
“I thought in the second quarter especially we really played well defensively,” Miller said. “I thought that second quarter really made the difference in helping us pull away. I thought we did ok in the second half, but it’s tough to keep it up for all four quarters, but I really felt like that second quarter made a big difference.”
The second half proved more of the same, Lewis Central continued to find ways to score and increase their lead. By the midway point of the third quarter, Lewis Central had reached a 3 point lead to activate the running clock and give the even younger guys some floor time.
Wyatt Hatcher led the way for L.C. with 17 points, followed by Colby Souther with nine points, as Miller was also pleased with his offense’s ball distribution in this game.
“Offensively we shared the ball really well,” Miller said. “We made some nice passes to each other and guys were sharing the ball all night long and they kept finding their teammates.”
“I thought we also did a good job on the boards as we didn’t allow them too many second chance points. Lots of good efforts and hustle from the guys tonight, really pleased with everyone’s effort.”
The Titans will head to St. Albert for their next game on Dec. 11 at 7:45 p.m.
Lewis Central 20 21 18 8 -- 67
Red Oak 8 4 13 8 -- 33
