Prep Basketball: Lynx paste Grand Island in regular season finale

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball rolled to an easy victory in its final regular season game on Saturday, winning 60-37 at home against Grand Island, Nebraska.

AL started to pull away in the second quarter, holding Grand Island to six points while scoring 18 to take an 18-point lead at halftime. Senior Jamison Gruber hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth, drawing a foul on one and hitting the free throw, for a 7-0 spurt to put the game away.

"We did some good things," Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said, noting Grand Island was hurt by the absence of senior Isaac Traudt, a nationally-rated recruit who has committed to play at Virginia.

Isaacson lauded the play of AL freshman Etienne Higgins, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, noting Higgins gave, "us a nice boost."

"Tonight he came in and played well. He had a good week of practice," the coach said.

Gruber led the Lynx attack with a game-high 20 points. Gruber hit four 3-pointers. Seniors Jake Duffey and JR Knauss scored seven and six, respectively.

Isaacson said freshman Creighton Bracker, "continues to do a great job defensively and on the boards."

Senior Andy Poss led Grand Island with 13 points.

AL now readies for postseason play. The Lynx will take on the winner of West Des Moines Dowling and Des Moines North in the Class 4A Substate 8 semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.

The Lynx faced Dowling on Dec. 4, winning 65-54.

"We’ll have a couple days to get ready for them (if they win)," Isaacson said. "They do some good stuff offensively we’ll have to get ready to guard."

Grand Island 10 6 10 11 -- 37

Abraham Lincoln (15-5) 16 18 7 19 -- 60

GI: Tyler Fay 1, Poss 13, Riley Plummer 3, Kazadi Mukoma 3, Dylan Sextro 6, Colton Marsh 2, Kytan Fyfe 3, Cohen Evans 2, Jacob Nesvara 4

AL: Knauss 6, Gruber 20, Jayden Calabro 2, Bracker 2, Higgins 14, Griff Rardin 3, Corbin Roane 4, Duffey 7, Hunter Pearce 2