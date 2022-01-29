Prep Basketball Scoreboard: Cardinals, Trojans, Vikings and Eagles pick up wins

Girls

Underwood 41, Audubon 39: The Eagles held on for a road win over the Wheelers after seeing a 10-point halftime lead disappear on Friday night.

Underwood (15-2) 9 17 6 9 -- 41

Audubon (12-7) 10 6 11 12 -- 39

Tri-Center 59, Missouri Valley 39: The Trojans earned their third win in four games as sophomores Tayor Kenkel and Alexis Flaharty each scored 11 points. The Trojans wil

Tri-Center (6-12) 12 20 12 15 -- 59

Missouri Valley (1-16) 9 19 7 4 -- 39

Treynor 52, IKM-Manning 17: Class 1A No. 4 Treynor made short work of the Wolves, leading 32-7 in the first half in Manning on Friday. Treynor sophomore Alexa Schwartz had 16 points for the Cardinals and junior Clara Teigland added another 14 points.

Treynor (16-1) -- 52

IKM-Manning (5-11) -- 17

AHSTW 45, Logan-Magnolia 39: The Lady Vikes upset the Panthers in Avoca on Friday night as sophomore Delaney Goshorn put on a show with 20 points on the night. Ellie Peterson added another 12 points for AHSTW.

Logan-Magnolia (10-5) 11 13 12 3 -- 39

AHSTW (7-12) 17 12 4 12 -- 45

Boys

AHSTW 69, Logan-Magnolia 31: Class 1A No. 4 AHSTW pounded the Panthers in the third quarter 26-11 on Friday to run away with another Western Iowa Conference win and improved to 16-0 on the season.

AHSTW senior Raydden Grobe led the scoring among both teams with 21 points. In addition, Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg each scored 14 points for the Vikings.

Logan-Magnolia (4-13) 7 8 11 5 -- 31

AHSTW (16-0) 17 13 26 13 -- 69

Treynor 65, IKM-Manning 35: After trailing by a point after the first quarter, the Cardinals outscored IKM-Manning 52-21 over the final three quarters to fly by the Wolves. Treynor sophomore Jace Tams led the Cards with 19 points and seven rebounds, while junior Ethan Dickerson added another 13 points.

Treynor (13-2) 13 19 17 16 -- 65

IKM-Manning (3-13) 14 8 8 5 -- 35

Tri-Center 64, Missouri Valley 45: Tri-Center used key runs in the second and third quarter to pull away with a win in Missouri Valley on Friday night. Junior Michael Turner led the Trojans with 27 points and nine assists.

Junior Kent Elliott added another 14 points for the Trojans and also collected eight rebounds.

Tri-Center (11-6) 19 17 14 14 -- 64

Missouri Valley (2-16) 19 8 8 10 -- 45

Audubon 56, Underwood 39: Underwood’s offense had trouble staying in rhythm on Friday night and fell to the Wheelers in Audubon after being outscored in all four quarters.

Underwood junior Alex Ravlin led the Eagles with 16 points and sophomore Mason Boothby added another 11 points.

Underwood (11-5) 9 9 9 12 -- 39

Audubon (6-12) 12 16 12 16 -- 56