Prep Bowling: Yellow Jackets bowl at Le Mars

The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams competed with six other teams at the Le Mars Tournament on Saturday at the Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars.

Both Yellow Jacket teams placed fifth out of seven total teams.

Among the boys, the Jackets finished with a score of 2,702 as Kendall Bell had the best two-game score with a 417. Not far behind him, Travis Calloway scored a 400. Rounding out the top five, Daniel Vlas had a 366, Ryan Smith scored a 320, and Sam Shanno recorded a 317.

LeMars won the boy's tournament with a score of 3,066.

On the girls' side of the competition, T.J. finished with a score of 2,074, and Tali Dross had the best individual score as she bowled a 306 through two games. Rounding out the top five behind her Trinity Meyer bowled a 281, Marissa Byrd scored a 280, Tara Downing recorded a 278, and Riley Rich had a 269.

LeMars won the girls' competition with a score of 3,034.

Listed below are the tournament team's final scores.

Boys

LeMars 3,066

MMCRU 2,896

OABCIG 2,795

Harlan 2,755

Thomas Jefferson 2,702

West Sioux 2,550

Sioux Central 2,406

Girls

LeMars 3,034

MMCRU 2,795

Harlan 2,636

OABCIG 2,174

Thomas Jefferson 2,074

Sioux Central 1,818

West Sioux 1,315