Prep Roundup: Lewis Central lands big win over 4-A No. 8 SB-L

SERGEANT BLUFF – Megan Gittins threw a complete game two-hitter to lead Lewis Central to a 6-1 victory Monday over Class 4-A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the Titans’ regular season finale.

The win was the Titans’ seventh in their last nine games.

Gittins struck out two and walked two, and the L.C. defense played a sound game behind her, committing only one error.

“I am so proud of the way we came out tonight,” L.C. coach Hannah Cole said. “We really focused on having fun, staying confident, and bringing positive energy, and the girls played an awesome game. We just need to keep that energy and mindset going into Thursday.”

Haley Bach had three hits and scored a run for the Titans, and Maddie Howard added a run and two RBIs in the win.

Lewis Central will return to action Thursday against Glenwood in the opening round of Class 4-A regional play.

Lewis Central (11-7) 005 100 0 – 6 7 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-4) 001 000 0 – 1 2 1

W: Megan Gittins. L: Abby Lewis.

2B: LC, Stacy Merksick. 3B: LC, Haley Bach.

Harlan 9, Thomas Jefferson 2