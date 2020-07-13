Prep Roundup: Lewis Central lands big win over 4-A No. 8 SB-L

SERGEANT BLUFF – Megan Gittins threw a complete game two-hitter to lead Lewis Central to a 6-1 victory Monday over Class 4-A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the Titans’ regular season finale.
The win was the Titans’ seventh in their last nine games.
Gittins struck out two and walked two, and the L.C. defense played a sound game behind her, committing only one error.
“I am so proud of the way we came out tonight,” L.C. coach Hannah Cole said. “We really focused on having fun, staying confident, and bringing positive energy, and the girls played an awesome game. We just need to keep that energy and mindset going into Thursday.”
Haley Bach had three hits and scored a run for the Titans, and Maddie Howard added a run and two RBIs in the win.
Lewis Central will return to action Thursday against Glenwood in the opening round of Class 4-A regional play.
Lewis Central (11-7) 005 100 0 – 6 7 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-4) 001 000 0 – 1 2 1
W: Megan Gittins. L: Abby Lewis.
2B: LC, Stacy Merksick. 3B: LC, Haley Bach.
Harlan 9, Thomas Jefferson 2
HARLAN – Riah Davis and Natalie Arnold each drove in runs for Thomas Jefferson, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 9-2 nonconference decision at Harlan.
Emily Brouse picked up the win for the Cyclones, and added a double at the plate.
T.J. will be back in action for Class 5-A regional play against Abraham Lincoln.
Thomas Jefferson (2-19) 000 010 1 – 2 5 5
Harlan (14-4) 005 013 x – 9 13 1
W: Emily Brouse. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: H, Emily Brouse, Madison Schumacher.
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson 10,
Glenwood 5
GLENWOOD – Jared Thompson, Hunter Ryba and Robert Wood each accounted for two RBIs Monday, leading Thomas Jefferson to a 10-5 nonconference win over Glenwood.
Grant Merk picked up the win for the Yellow Jackets, throwing four innings, allowing one run while striking out two.
Thomas Jefferson will return to action tonight at Creston. Glenwood will open postseason play Friday at Denison-Schleswig.
Thomas Jefferson (8-13) 430 021 0 – 10 12 3
Glenwood (4-9) 010 001 3 – 5 5 3
W: Grant Merk. L: Chad Fisher.
2B: G, Jayme Fritts, Kayden Anderson.
