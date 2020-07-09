You are the owner of this article.
Prep Roundup: T.J. baseball explodes for 31 runs in DH sweep
baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

SIOUX CITY – Thomas Jefferson earned a road doubleheader sweep over Sioux City North on Thursday, winning 19-16 and 12-2 in six innings.

Ryan Steinspring, Nathan Newton and Grant Merk all had three RBIs apiece in the first game, which featured a combined 35 runs on 34 hits.

Thomas Jefferson is back in action tonight at St. Albert with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson 046 115 2—19 17 3

Sioux City North 720 300 4—16 17 3

W: Tucker Rowe L: Drew Kinnaman

2B: TJ, Nathan Newton 2, Rowe. SCN, Peyton Popken, Dante Hansen, Kinnaman, Austin McClain.

Thomas Jefferson (7-12) 130 206—12 6 0

Sioux City North (4-18) 101 000—2 7 4

W: Newton. L: Carter Pinney

2B: TJ, Ryan Steinspring. SCN, Popken

Underwood 10,

Clarinda 0 (5 innings)

UNDERWOOD – Underwood (12-3) blanked Clarinda (6-8) by a score of 10-0 on Thursday.

Landon Nelson pitched five scoreless innings, while Nick Ravlin had a home run and Isaac Heilman knocked in a run. Zach Teten threw out a would be base stealer and Dylan Reimer got the start in center field for the Eagles.

Underwood concludes the regular season tonight at Carroll at 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Lewis Central 11,

Tri-Center 2

Lewis Central scored six runs in the first three innings Thursday and rode that momentum to an 11-2 victory over Tri-Center.

Paige Rodewald, Kaydence Sweet and Megan Gittins each drove in two runs.

Lexi Ruff earned the win in the circle.

Lewis Central will return to action Saturday against Sioux City Heelan while Tri-Center will open regional play Monday against Missouri Valley.

Tri-Center (1-14) 020 000 0 – 2 4 1

Lewis Central (9-6) 321 140 x – 11 8 2

W: Lexi Ruff. L: Faith McPhillips.

2B: LC, Taylor Elam 2, Kaydence Sweet.

Harlan 11,

Denison-Schleswig 3

DENISON — Harlan snapped a mini two-game skid on Thursday with an 11-3 victory over Denison-Schleswig, improving to 13-4 on the season.

Nine Cyclones recorded a hit, including two-hit games from Kate Heithoff and Madison Schumacher, who had a home run.

Tianna Kasperbauer earned the win in the circle for Harlan, pitching four innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits, while walking one and striking out six. Emily Brouse pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit, walking one and striking out six.

Harlan will wrap up the regular season on Monday when they host Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m.

Harlan (13-4) 013 520 0—11 11 3

Denison-Schleswig (3-11) 200 100 0—3 4 7

W: Tianna Kasperbauer L: Claire Leinen

HR: H, Madison Schumacher

