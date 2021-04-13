Prep soccer: Lynx girls beat Sioux City North, boys lose

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer thought it went up 1-0 in Tuesday's home matchup against Sioux City North but the goal was waved off.

The Crusaders scored moments later and even though the Lynx posses the ball for nearly 75% of the second half never scored in a 1-0 loss.

"We had what we thought was a goal disallowed," head coach Jamison Parkhill said. "All of our players thought it went in and they didn't call it. That would have put us up and they come down three minutes later and score off of a corner kick.

"It was a dog fight ever since then. ... We pushed the advantage but we were just missing that final pass tonight. Their keeper played very, very well and cleared a lot and kept them in and kept us off the score sheet."

The lone goal came around the 20th minute.

Parkhill is trying to keep the team focused on the future after the game but for a team hoping to repeat as conference champions, the loss is especially difficult to swallow.

The loss doesn't eliminate the Lynx but will make the task difficult.