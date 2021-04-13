Prep soccer: Lynx girls beat Sioux City North, boys lose

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer finished with 43 shots, 22 of which were on goal, but only two made it past the keeper in a 2-0 victory over Sioux City North in Tuesday's road game.
The lack of finishing offensively left head coach Robbie Miller and the Lynx slightly disappointed on the ride back home.
"It's good to get the win. I think we're a little disappointed in how we played," Miller said. "We didn't play up to our best so the feeling is, we won. We're okay with that but we're not celebrating this one. We didn't play as well as we could have."
Freshman forward Liberty Bates was responsible for both goals scoring in the 46th and 79th minutes.
Miller said the team needs to improve its shot percentage if they hope to win some key games later on in the season. The Lynx finished with a shot percentage of 4.7%
"That's just not going to cut it," he said. "We were either taking shots that were given to us that were too easy that we probably shouldn't have been taking or hitting it right to the keeper. Their keeper played awesome tonight. I think she had 16 saves.
"A lot of our shots were off frame and making it easier for them to stay in the game. "
The Lynx were not pleased with their performance after going into halftime tied at 0-0. Miller pointed to the mental aspect as one of the main components that needs improvement.
"We're working on our mentality," Miller said. "Things weren't necessarily going our way. We're playing on a grass field. The field is bumpy. The ball isn't moving exactly like we should. I think it affected our mentality a little bit. That's just one thing we're going to work on the rest of this week.
"... Our mentality has to be better and it has to be in it. We can't let little mistakes and things we can't control affect us too much."
Besides Bates, Miller pointed to junior forward Hanna Schimmer and junior defender Paige Bracker
"Hanna Schimmer was tearing it up on the wing and up top for us," he said. "She was totally blowing by Sioux City North defenders left and right. And, Paige Bracker in the back. Sioux City North had three shots and I think only one of them was a good shot. Paige did an awesome job of sweeping up things back there. Those three were kind of the standouts today."
Abraham Lincoln is 4-1 with the win and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Treynor.
"We're going to forget this one and just move on," Miller said.
Abraham Lincoln (4-1) 0 2 -- 2
Sioux City North (3-2) 0 0 -- 0
Lynx lose heartbreaker against Crusaders
Abraham Lincoln boys soccer thought it went up 1-0 in Tuesday's home matchup against Sioux City North but the goal was waved off.
The Crusaders scored moments later and even though the Lynx posses the ball for nearly 75% of the second half never scored in a 1-0 loss.
"We had what we thought was a goal disallowed," head coach Jamison Parkhill said. "All of our players thought it went in and they didn't call it. That would have put us up and they come down three minutes later and score off of a corner kick.
"It was a dog fight ever since then. ... We pushed the advantage but we were just missing that final pass tonight. Their keeper played very, very well and cleared a lot and kept them in and kept us off the score sheet."
The lone goal came around the 20th minute.
Parkhill is trying to keep the team focused on the future after the game but for a team hoping to repeat as conference champions, the loss is especially difficult to swallow.
The loss doesn't eliminate the Lynx but will make the task difficult.
"We have to refocus," Parkhill said. "One of our goals was to repeat as conference champs and this just made it much harder. We have to be able to come back from this and when we have conference games we have to win. Right now this one loss puts us behind the eight ball."