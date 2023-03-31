The Thomas Jefferson Invite got underway at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in spite of high winds and pending bad weather.

Omaha Skutt Catholic (Neb.) 2, Lewis Central 1

The Titans opened the scoring with 15 minutes left in the first half when a Maya Humlicek cross found the head of Reagan Lea, who found the back of the net.

LC held the lead at the break, but the Skyhawks with a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Titans 2-1.

Lewis Central (0-1) 1 0 -- 1

Omaha Skutt (3-1) 0 2 -- 2

Scotus (Neb.) 4, Tri-Center 1

A hat trick by Isabella Kadavy led the Shamrocks to a comfortable win over the Trojans.

Scotus (3-0) 3 1 -- 4

Tri-Center (2-1) 0 0 -- 0

Scotus (Neb.) 4 Treynor 1

The Cardinals ran the tempo early with some early shot near the goal, but couldn't cash in. The Shamrocks scored three goals in the first half to take a commanding lead.

Gabrielle Blanchard netted a 61st minute goal to bring the Cardinals back within two, but Scotus netted another goal four minutes later to put the game out of reach.

Treynor (1-1) 0 1 -- 1

Scotus (4-0) 3 1 -- 4

Boys

Underwood 11, Kuemper Catholic 0

The Eagles were rampant in their season opener at home against the Knights, leading 8-0 just 20 minutes into action.

Underwood is next in action at West Central Valley on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Peter Burtnett also contributed to this report.