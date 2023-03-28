Tri-Center girls' soccer started the new season with a strong win over the Kuemper Catholic Knights 5-0 on Monday afternoon at Neola City Park.

The Trojans started hot with three goals in the first half to take early control, then went on to score two more in the second half to pull away and earn the season-opening win.

The Trojans were led in scoring by junior Cassidy Cunningham who scored a hat trick plus one with four goals, and sophomore Angel Armstrong scored the other goal for the Trojans. Senior Rachel Hundtofte led TC with three assists in the game, while senior Brooke Daughenbaugh and freshman Lucy Elsener each contributed an assist.

The Trojans turned around and hosted Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday afternoon at Neola City Park. Check back soon for results on this game.

Kuemper Catholic (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (1-0) 3 2 – 5

Other scores

Treynor 7 Missouri Valley 0: The Cardinals had four players find the back of the net in their season opener as they made short work of the Lady Reds at home.

Freshman Claire Schrage led the Cards with three goals and junior Allie Houser added two goals, and freshmen Ellie Kinsella and Gabrielle Blanchard each scored a goal to round off the scoring.

Junior Maili McKern led Treynor with three assists, sophomore Morgan Brown had two assists, and freshman Lilley Casson had an assist as well.

The Cardinals return to action on April 4 when they host Tri-Center for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Missouri Valley (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (1-0) 3 4 – 7

Boys

Tri-Center 4 Kuemper Catholic 0: The Trojans scored two goals in each half as they opened the season with a shutout win in Carroll.

Senior Ethan Schneckloth led TC with a hat trick and junior Zach Murley netted a goal in the win as well. Senior Holden Skow and junior Dayton Olofson-Plambeck each had an assist for the Trojans.

Tri-Center will be back in action on Thursday against Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium for a 5 p.m. contest.

Tri-Center (1-0) 2 2 – 4

Kuemper Catholic (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Rams opened their much anticipated season with a win at home over the Warriors.

Junior Cameron King and senior Caden Johnson each scored two goals and each accounted for an assist as well for Glenwood. Sophomore Virginio Rangel Gonzales also scored a goal to round up the scoring for the Rams

Junior Nolan Clark dished out two assists to help the Ram offense to a solid start on the season.

Glenwood will play at the ADM tournament next where their first opponent will be ADM on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1) 0 1 – 1

Glenwood (1-0) 2 3 – 5