Prep softball roundup: Narmi leads St. Albert past Abraham Lincoln

St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi struck out eight batters while also adding two hits at the plate, leading St. Albert to a 7-4 victory over Abraham Lincoln.

Bella Dingus added two hits, including a homer, for the winners, and Mallory Daley also contributed a pair of hits.

Emma O’Neal paced A.L. at the plate with a home run.

St. Albert will next play at Lewis Central Wednesday, while A.L. will play a doubleheader today at Sioux City North.

Abraham Lincoln (4-10) 000 001 3 – 4 3

St. Albert (6-9) 200 023 x – 7 9

W: Alexis Narmi.

HR: AL, Emma O’Neal. SA, Bella Dingus.

Lewis Central 3-6,

Red Oak 1-3

Lexi Ruff and Megan Gittins each threw complete games Monday to guide Lewis Central to a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader sweep of Red Oak.

Haley Bach led the way at the plate for L.C. in the first game with a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI. Taylor Elam paced the Titans in Game 2 with a double and three RBIs.