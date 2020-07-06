Prep softball roundup: Narmi leads St. Albert past Abraham Lincoln

St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi struck out eight batters while also adding two hits at the plate, leading St. Albert to a 7-4 victory over Abraham Lincoln.
Bella Dingus added two hits, including a homer, for the winners, and Mallory Daley also contributed a pair of hits.
Emma O’Neal paced A.L. at the plate with a home run.
St. Albert will next play at Lewis Central Wednesday, while A.L. will play a doubleheader today at Sioux City North.
Abraham Lincoln (4-10) 000 001 3 – 4 3
St. Albert (6-9) 200 023 x – 7 9
W: Alexis Narmi.
HR: AL, Emma O’Neal. SA, Bella Dingus.
Lewis Central 3-6,
Red Oak 1-3
Lexi Ruff and Megan Gittins each threw complete games Monday to guide Lewis Central to a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader sweep of Red Oak.
Haley Bach led the way at the plate for L.C. in the first game with a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI. Taylor Elam paced the Titans in Game 2 with a double and three RBIs.
Lewis Central will be back in action tonight for a game at Creston.
Red Oak 000 000 1 – 1 7 0
Lewis Central 010 020 x – 3 8 3
W: Megan Gittins. L: Emma Bierbaum.
Red Oak (4-8) 000 010 2 – 3 5 3
Lewis Central (8-5) 100 401 x – 6 4 3
W: Lexi Ruff. L: Emma Bierbaum.
2B: RO, Chloe Johnson. LC, Taylor Elam. HR: RO, Johnson.
Glenwood 5,
Thomas Jefferson 2
GLENWOOD – Taryn Bertini picked up the win in the circle Monday, guiding Glenwood to a 5-2 nonconference victory over Thomas Jefferson.
Coryl Matheny and Hayllee Sell picked up extra-base hits for the Rams in the win.
T.J.’s Alyssa Denman performed well in the circle, scattering five hits to the Rams.
“We pitched well and played solid defense tonight, (we) just couldn’t get the bats going,” T.J. coach Amy Anderson said. “We continue to grow and get better each game.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action tonight, playing host to Sioux City West for a doubleheader while Glenwood will play host to Carroll Kuemper.
Thomas Jefferson (1-14) 000 002 0 – 2 2 1
Glenwood (7-3) 010 130 x – 5 5 1
W: Taryn Bertini. L: Alyssa Denman
2B: G, Coryl Matheny, Hayllee Sell.