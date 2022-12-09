PREP SWIMMING: Titans swimming sneaks by Millard South

Lewis Central swimming defeated Millardo South in a road dual on Thursday 88-78 after winning seven of the 11 events.

Patrick Chase and Gavin Rothmeyer led Lewis Central in points.

Chase won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 55.54 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.05. Rothmeyer won the 50 freestyle with a 23.29 and the 100 butterfly with a 59.08.

Jimmy Koch won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.22.

Lewis Central also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Will Getter, Reilly McMurphy, Aaron Matulka and Rothmeyer made up the 200 team and McMurphy, Matulka, Koch and Chase made up the 400 team.

Lewis Central is now 2-0 on the season.

The next meet will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Titans host Ralston.