Prep tennis: Lewis Central girls, boys beat Harlan

The Lewis Central boys and girls tennis teams both beat Harlan in Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Tuesday.

The boys won 6-3 at Harlan, while the girls won 8-1 in Council Bluffs.

On the boys side, the Titans dropped the first two singles matches, before getting wins at the Nos. 3 through 6 slots and in two of the three doubles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Harlan senior Brock Bruns beat L.C. freshman Christian Jensen 10-4. At No. 2, Harlan senior Mitchell Rueschenberg beat junior Ethan Edwards 10-5.

Titan sophomore Payton Fort beat Harlan sophomore Stephen Leinen 10-3 at No. 3 singles. From there, L.C. sophomore Broedy Johnson beat freshman Tytan Frohlich 10-2, sophomore Colby Souther beat Harlan sophomore Andrew Andersen and sophomore Drew White beat senior Nolan Blum.

In doubles, at No. 1 Bruns and Rueschenberg beat Jensen and Souther 10-3. At No. 2 doubles, Edwards and Fort beat Leinen and Frohlich 10-3 to clinch the team victory. And at No. 3 doubles, Johnson and White beat Andersen and Blum 10-0.

The L.C. girls won all but the No. 6 singles match.