Prep tennis: Lewis Central girls, boys beat Harlan

The Lewis Central boys and girls tennis teams both beat Harlan in Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Tuesday.
The boys won 6-3 at Harlan, while the girls won 8-1 in Council Bluffs.
On the boys side, the Titans dropped the first two singles matches, before getting wins at the Nos. 3 through 6 slots and in two of the three doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Harlan senior Brock Bruns beat L.C. freshman Christian Jensen 10-4. At No. 2, Harlan senior Mitchell Rueschenberg beat junior Ethan Edwards 10-5.
Titan sophomore Payton Fort beat Harlan sophomore Stephen Leinen 10-3 at No. 3 singles. From there, L.C. sophomore Broedy Johnson beat freshman Tytan Frohlich 10-2, sophomore Colby Souther beat Harlan sophomore Andrew Andersen and sophomore Drew White beat senior Nolan Blum.
In doubles, at No. 1 Bruns and Rueschenberg beat Jensen and Souther 10-3. At No. 2 doubles, Edwards and Fort beat Leinen and Frohlich 10-3 to clinch the team victory. And at No. 3 doubles, Johnson and White beat Andersen and Blum 10-0.
The L.C. girls won all but the No. 6 singles match.
At No. 1, Titan sophomore Lanee Olsen beat Harlan senior Liz Devine 8-1. At No. 2, senior Katelyn Rodenburg beat junior Alli Owens 8-6, followed by an 8-1 win by senior Maddie Parker against Cyclone senior Josie Knudson at No. 3. At No. 4, sophomore Oasis Opheim beat senior Casey Kohl 8-0. At No. 5, senior Emily Burns beat freshman Erica Rust 8-4.
Harlan sophomore Sammy Swenson beat junior Addee Murray 8-4 at No. 6 singles.
The Titans swept the doubles matches, with Olsen and Opheim beating Devine and Knudson 8-3 at No. 1, Rodenburg and Parker beating Owens and Kohl 8-1 at No. 2 and Burns and Murray beating Rust and Swenson 9-8 (7-5) at No. 3.