PREP TRACK: Track season kicks off on busy weekend

St. Albert

The St. Albert boys and girls ran at the Northwest Missouri High School Indoor Kick-Off on Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.

The girls took second as a team with 74 points, 15 points behind Lawson. The boys placed fourth with 69 points and Lawson won with 102.

The girls 800 relay came in second with a time of 1:55.56, Lauren Williams placed second in the 60 hurdles with a time of 10.12, Pearl Reisz placed third in the 60 hurdles with a time of 10.62, Carly McKeever placed third in the 400 with a time of 1:04.12, Reese Duncan came in second with a time of 6:22.99, Mia Allmon took second in the shot put with a time of 9.27 meters and the distance medley came in third with a time of 15:14.11.

Colin Lillie won the 1600 with a 4:48.59 and placed second in the 3200 with a 10:10.02, Hadyn Piskorski placed fourth in the 3200 with a 11:10.45, Brendan Monahan won the 60 meter with a 7.02, Keaton Barnes came in third in the 400 with a 54.50, Brandon McCall won the shot put with a throw of 12.95 meters and Brendan Monahan won the 200 with a 22.80.

Lewis Central

The Lewis Central boys were also at the NW Kickoff. They placed third in the boys competition with 91 points.

Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200 with a time of 10:03.25, Lual Maker won the 60 hurdles with a 9.42, Jonathan Humpal earned second in the 60 dash with a 7.19, the 1600 relay came in second with a 3:36.65, Jack Doolittle earned second in the shot put with a throw of 12.89 meters and Jonathan Humpal won the long jump with a leap of 6.11 meters and placed second in the 200 with a 23.08.

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson girls competed at the Buena Vista University High School Elite Meet on Saturday in Storm Lake.

Alexis Smith placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:11.77 and Ali Boehmer came in sixth with a 1:13.72.

Riah Davis placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 28-02.00.

The T.J. girls came in 10th in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:52.71, fifth in the 3200 relay with a 13:26.48 and fifth in the 1600-sprint medley relay with a time of 5:08.48.

No teams scores were available.

Underwood

Underwood was also at the Buena Vista University High School Elite Meet on Saturday in Storm Lake. The Eagles brought both their boys and girls teams.

On the girls side, Hailey Martin placed fourth in the 60 hurdles with a 10.30, Georgia Paulson took fourth in the 1500 with a 6:05.21, Jordyn Reimer placed third in the long jump with a leap of 15-7.5 and Josie Rosas placed third in the shot put with a throw of 30-2.

The 800 relay took second with a time of 1:51.23, the 240 shuttle hurdle relay placed second with a 41.51 and the 3200 relay placed second with a 11:35.47.

The boys had multiple champions on the day. Chase Ryan won the 200 with a 23.49, Scott Pearson won the 400 with a 52.38, Bryce Patten earned first in the 800 with a 2:12.05, Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 47-5.

The Eagles also won the 1600 relay with a time of 3:42.19 and the 3200 relay with an 8:50.12.

Riverside

Riverside girls track and field took third at the Bulldog Challenge at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska on Friday.

Veronica Andrusyshyn led the team with 14 points and Lydia Erickson and Carly Henderson both scored 12.5.

Andrusyshyn won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.34 seconds and placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 28.45.

Erickson won the 400 with a time of 1:03.65 and was on the 1600 relay which finished first with a time of 4:26.39. Henderson was also on the relay team and won the 800 with a 2:34.49.

The Riverside boys also placed third. Mikey Casson led the team with 18 points and Ayden Salais scored 12.

Casson won the 60 with a time of 7.34 and placed second in the 200 with a 23.83. Salais placed second in the 400 with a 53.02 and fourth in the 800 with a 2:19.18.

Glenwood

Glenwood boys and girls track competed at the Buena Vista University High School Elite Meet on Friday in Storm Lake.

The girls were led by Brooklyn schultz who placed fifth in the 200 with a 1:06.75, fifth in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 6 inches and led the Rams to a second place finish in the 3200 relay which ran a 10:51.83.

Bryant Keller placed first in the 800 with a 2:12.11 and Cody Krause placed second in the high jump with a leap of 6-03.00. The Glenwood boys also had success in the relays, the 800 relay placed second with a 1:38.51, the 1600 relay earned second with a time of 3:46.36, the 3200 relay came in second with a 9:07.77 and the 1600-sprint medley was runner up with a 3:38.23.

No teams scores were available.