PREP WRESTLING: Glenwood sweeps Plattsmouth

Girls

Glenwood 30, Plattsmouth 0: Glenwood swept Plattsmouth winning all three matches contested and earning two forfeits. Emily Lundvall pinned Daisy Hill in 28 seconds, Maya Rivas pinned Riley Pletka in 17 seconds and Tala Abukhait pinned Olivia Byrom in 52 seconds.

Boys

Glenwood 45, Plattsmouth 18: Glenwood won seven of nine matches contested and both teams earned one forfeit.

Matt Beem pinned Evan Kindelin in the second period, Briten Maxwell pinned Kaden Mink in 58 seconds, Reese Fauble pinned Jackson Eby in 44 seconds, Tate Mayberry pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt in 16 seconds, Kellan Scott defeated Mathew Zitek 9-6, Austin Wear defeated Dominic Nolde via pinfall in the second period and Mason Koehler pinned Logan Betts in the first period.