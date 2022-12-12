PREP WRESTLING: Porter, Barnes, Manz and Almazan top podium at Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic

Underwood senior Gable Porter and Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz and Espie Almazan all topped their weight class at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Mid-America Center.

Porter earned first in the 132-pound bracket after going 8-0.

He went 4-0 in pool matches winning all four by technical fall. He defeated Plattsmouth's Evan Kinderlin, Papillion-La Vista's Carmine Cutaia, Millard West's Ben McAllister and Millard North's Mason Masters. He then went 4-0 in the championship bracket. He defeated North Scott's Will MCDermott in the first round with a 32-second pinfall. In the quarterfinal he defeated Balir's Tyson Brown with a 15-0 tech fall. In the semifinal he pinned Omaha Skutt's Drew Cooper in the second period. he ended the tournament with a 17-5 victory over Gabe Turman of Lincoln East.

Sophie Barnes won the 125-pound division after going 7-0. She went 4-0 in group matches pinned all four opponents in the first period. She defeated Papillion-La Vista's Valeria Robles, Platte County's EmmaLyn Burnett, Olathe South's Phoneix Schulz and Missouri Valley's Lea Gute.

In the quarterfinals she pinned Fort Dodge's Mariaha Benedict in 32 seconds and followed that up with a 29-second pin over Omaha Skutt's Nella Dolan. In the championship she defeated Addison Boxterman of Washburn, 8-2.

Mahri Manz went 8-0 at 140. She won all five group-stage matches, four via pinfall. Her wins came against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aili Denmen, Balir's Jocelyn Inget, Fort Dodge's Kate Feltz, Racoon River's Bella Bruins and Olathe North's Rocky Kingsby.

In the quarterfinals, she pinned Yvette Vargas of Millard South, in the semifinals she pinned Alexi Ross of Fort Dodge and in the championship match she pinned Shelby Davis of Gardner-Edgerton.

Espie Almazan finished 7-0. In the group stage she pinned all four of her opponents - Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Abigail Kueffer, Gardnder-Edgerton's Leila Scott-Pearson, Missouri Valley's Ryley Marcum and Millard South's Abbie Littell.

In the quarterfinals she pinned Washburn's Raya Eilert, in the semifinals she pinned Olathe South's Justice Thomas and in the championship she pinned Emma Stice of Papillion-La Vista.

As a team, Glenwood led all local boys teams with a 10th-place finish, Underwood placed 28th, Abraham Lincoln finished 31st, Lewis Central took 32nd, Treynor placed 34th, St. Albert ended in 36th and Thomas Jefferson placed 41st.

On the girls side, Lewis Central placed second as a team, Council Bluffs Co-Op earned 19th, Treynor placed 22nd, Glenwood finished in 26th and Underwood placed 31st.

Desite only four wrestlers coming away with the gold a lot of wrestlers still had success at the tournament.

Abraham Lincoln's Jaymeson VanderVelde placed sixth at 106, Matt Beem from Glenwood placed third at 132, Tate Mayberry from Glenwood finished second at 152 and David Helton of St. Albert placed seventh at 152, Braylon Kammrad from Lewis Central placed sixth at 182, CJ Carter from Glenwood earned third at 195, Mason Koehler of Glenwood placed sixth at 220 and Treynor's Dan Gregory placed fifth at 285.

Lewis Central's Ava McNeal placed second at 100 and Daniela Salinas from Council Bluffs took sixth at 100, Maya Humlicek placed third at 105, Lewis Central's Cierra Elderbuam took fifth at 110, Treynor's Andyn White placed fourth at 125, Treynor's Emerson Gregg took sixth at 130, Glenwood's Maya Rivas placed seventh at 140, Lewis Central's Dana Swedensky earned third at 170, Kalen Westerfield of Underwood placed fourth at 190,