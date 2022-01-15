Prep Wrestling: Rose and Messerschmidt take gold

The Riverside wrestling team made the trip to Creston to wrestle on Saturday morning where Jace Rose and Nathan Messerschmidt took first place in their respective classes.

Junior Jace Rose at class 126 pinned all his competition at weight class Including Ethan Follman of Atlantic-CAM, who Rose pinned just 46 seconds into the championship match.

In the heavyweight bracket, class 285 Nathan Messerschmidt pinned all of his competition. The sophomore pinned Quinten Fuller of Creston- Orient Macksburg in the third period for his tournament title.

Notably, for the Bulldogs, Dalton Smith took fourth place in the 113 bracket, Jett Rose took fifth place at 138, Nolan Moore took home second place in the 152 bracket, and Brock Comstock finished fifth in the 220 bracket.

The Riverside wrestling team will have its next meet on Jan. 21 at Southwest Valley beginning at 4 p.m.