Rain lightens Thursday sports schedule

The rain Thursday put a dent in a busy spring high school sports schedule.

While soccer matches were played as scheduled, a number of local teams saw their golf, tennis and track and field contests moved to another date.

The matchup between the Abraham Lincoln and Shenandoah boys and girls tennis teams scheduled Thursday was moved to 4:30 p.m. today. The boys will play in Shenandoah, the girls in Council Bluffs.

The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis match at Southwest Valley has been moved to May 13.

The A.L. and T.J. girls will compete today in a golf invitational at Green valley Golf Course in Sioux City. The meet had been scheduled for Thursday.

Duals between the Lewis Central and Clarinda golf teams were moved to 3:30 p.m. on April 19. The girls will play in Clarinda, the boys in Council Bluffs.

The Red Oak Invite girls track meet, of which St. Albert and Glenwood are scheduled to take part, was rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. today.

And the Koos Invitational Girls Relays in Harlan meet was postponed to an undetermined date.

