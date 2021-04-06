Schimmer connects on game winner for Lynx girls soccer

Abraham Lincoln junior forward Hanna Schimmer scored a golden goal with about four minutes left in the first overtime to give the Lynx a 2-1 win at Sioux City Heelan in the first girls soccer game of the season for both teams.
"(Heelan) was a good opponent for our first game, they challenged us, forced us to figure out who we were pretty quickly," A.L. head coach Robbie Miller said.
The Lynx were down after a Heelan penalty kick early in the first half, but, "from that point on I felt like we dominated the game. We were passing the ball really well, we got a lot of chances. We kept pressing. We were definitely the dominant team today," Miller said, while also crediting the Crusader defense.
Around the 24th minute of the second half, sophomore midfielder Jazmin Martinez Rangel hit fellow sophomore midfielder Piper McGuire with a pass across the top of the box and McGuire delivered, connecting on a goal to tie the game at one.
Miller said with a number of freshmen and sophomores new to varsity, the Lynx moved players around often early.
"Midway through the first half we found something that worked," he said. "There was definitely a lot of learning about our team and our mentality today."
Miller also praised center back Paige Bracker, who, "really cleaned up and stopped a lot of Heelan's attack throughout the game. She provided good defense and good leadership back there."
There's no rest for A.L. after the win. The Lynx play at Glenwood at 6 p.m. on Thursday and then take on Omaha Skutt at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Dallas Center-Grimes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium.
"No easy games this week," Miller said. "We're ready for the challenges ahead."
Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 0 1 1 -- 2
Sioux City Heelan (0-1) 1 0 0 -- 1