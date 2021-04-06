Schimmer connects on game winner for Lynx girls soccer

Abraham Lincoln junior forward Hanna Schimmer scored a golden goal with about four minutes left in the first overtime to give the Lynx a 2-1 win at Sioux City Heelan in the first girls soccer game of the season for both teams.

"(Heelan) was a good opponent for our first game, they challenged us, forced us to figure out who we were pretty quickly," A.L. head coach Robbie Miller said.

The Lynx were down after a Heelan penalty kick early in the first half, but, "from that point on I felt like we dominated the game. We were passing the ball really well, we got a lot of chances. We kept pressing. We were definitely the dominant team today," Miller said, while also crediting the Crusader defense.

Around the 24th minute of the second half, sophomore midfielder Jazmin Martinez Rangel hit fellow sophomore midfielder Piper McGuire with a pass across the top of the box and McGuire delivered, connecting on a goal to tie the game at one.

Miller said with a number of freshmen and sophomores new to varsity, the Lynx moved players around often early.

"Midway through the first half we found something that worked," he said. "There was definitely a lot of learning about our team and our mentality today."