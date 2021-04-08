Shanks, Tindall shine at Sgt. Bluff-Luton Warriors Relays

Abraham Lincoln senior Jillian Shanks and junior Jacee Tindall started the outdoor track season with a bang on Tuesday, scoring 28 of the team’s 68 points at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors Relays.

Shanks scored 16 of those by placing second in both the 100 and 200-meter. She ran a 13.52 in the 100 and a 27.23 in the 200.

“She’s unreal. She’s got unreal speed,” Lynx head coach Traci Stoop said. “She works really hard. She was originally a 400 runner, but I figured we’d try her in the shorter distance sprints just because she has quick speed and it turns out she’s leading the state in a lot of things. She’s really doing well.”

Tindall showed strength and speed. She started her day by placing second in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 11 inches and then hurried over to the track where she finished fourth in the 3000 with a time of 14:38.72.

“She threw 32-11 for shot and then not even five minutes later ran over and did the two mile and placed fourth,” Stoop said. “Which is really rare to have a shot-putter be a long distance runner. She’s a stud. She’s multifaceted and it’s fun to have her.”

Abraham Lincoln was missing some key contributors, who also play soccer and helped the Lynx beat Sioux City Heelan 2-1 on Tuesday.