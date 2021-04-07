Sheffield leads Saintes to win

St. Albert junior Lainey Sheffield battled windy conditions and competitors from Sidney and Thomas Jefferson to lead the Saintes to a first-place finish in Tuesday’s triangular at Fox Run Golf Course.
Sheffield came in clutch on holes three and eight. scoring par on both holes to finish with a score of 50.
“It was great. I was expecting it to be windier but I just played through it and did my best,” she said. “I think everybody was more comfortable (from the first meet). We stayed out of our heads and got into our grove. It’s very nice. I kind of know my holes and what shots I want to take.”
St. Albert shot a combined 228, Sidney carded a 245 and Thomas Jefferson totaled a 288.
Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling finished first individually with a score of 48.
St. Albert head coach Michael Klusman was excited to get the win and has big goals for his team this season. St. Albert has a young team with only two juniors. The rest of varsity comprised of freshmen.
“It’s always good to win,” he said. “It builds confidence. It shows that you’re making progress and headed in the right direction. I’m just extremely happy.”
Klusman added he was especially impressed with Sheffield’s performance. She made it to sectionals as a freshman and hopes to improve on that this season.
The other returning player for the Saintes is Ava Hughes, who shot a 62.
“Those two definitely are our leaders and these younger girls are just coming into their own. As a goal I want to win,” Klusman said. “I want to win the Hawk 10 and I want to get this girls golf team to state.”
The Yellow Jackets were led by junior Chrisha Doss, who finished with a score of 56. She was able to improve on her score from the first meet of the year and hopes to continue that trend.
“I was just trying to get a better score than our first meet of the year,” she said. “It was a little hard because the wind definitely picked up and a little bit there but I did better than I did last week so I met my goal.
“I definitely have nerves every time I step up to the first tee box, but this one was a lot better. I know the girls better from our first meet so we were a lot more comfortable with each other.”
Doss’s goal by the end of the year is to be shooting in the 40s.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Rob Dittmer said he was pleased with his team’s performance. Like St. Albert, Dittmer’s team is also young.
“We just want to see improvement from one meet to the next,” he said. “The first meet is a good opportunity to get out all the jitters and learn some basics of competition for kids that have never played before and we have several who that is the case for. It was nice they were able to calm down and be a little more focused today.”
Dittmer has two players with experience on his team he hopes to see push to compete and hopes his younger players can learn and grow this season.
“As a team, we just want to get better,” he said. “After those two everyone else is pretty much brand new to golf. It’s really about improving, learning the game, learning to love the game and just learning how to get better at something.”
St. Albert — 228
Lainey Sheffield – 50
Ava Hughes – 62
Ella Klusman 57
Lilly Krohn – 59
Sidney — 245
Thomas Jefferson — 288
Chrisha Doss – 56
Katelyn Gwennap 66
Abie Brown – 86
Emalee Hagarty 88