Sheffield leads Saintes to win

The other returning player for the Saintes is Ava Hughes, who shot a 62.

“Those two definitely are our leaders and these younger girls are just coming into their own. As a goal I want to win,” Klusman said. “I want to win the Hawk 10 and I want to get this girls golf team to state.”

The Yellow Jackets were led by junior Chrisha Doss, who finished with a score of 56. She was able to improve on her score from the first meet of the year and hopes to continue that trend.

“I was just trying to get a better score than our first meet of the year,” she said. “It was a little hard because the wind definitely picked up and a little bit there but I did better than I did last week so I met my goal.

“I definitely have nerves every time I step up to the first tee box, but this one was a lot better. I know the girls better from our first meet so we were a lot more comfortable with each other.”

Doss’s goal by the end of the year is to be shooting in the 40s.

Thomas Jefferson head coach Rob Dittmer said he was pleased with his team’s performance. Like St. Albert, Dittmer’s team is also young.