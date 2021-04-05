Shepard scores 2, assists on 2 in Falcons' win

It was a good night in the Shepard household.
While big sister Mackenna scored five goals for St. Albert in the girls game, freshman Brayden Shepard scored two goals and dished out two assists as the Falcons soccer team beat Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Creston 5-2 Monday night at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.
"A fabulous game for him," St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said.
But it wasn't just Shepard doing work for the Falcons. Senior Sam Wilber scored a goal in the game's second minute and finished with two assists. The Falcons also got goals from sophomore John Helton and senior Gavin McIntosh.
"We have strong leadership on the field with McIntosh and Wilber," Tarbox said.
After the Panthers scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute and shortly thereafter in the 19th minute to take the lead, St. Albert responded with Shepard's two goals, in the 20th and 22nd minutes, respectively.
"We fought right back. I was super proud of the way they reacted. They didn't let it get them down," Tarbox said of the reaction to not only trailing, but also to what he said was a somewhat controversial hand ball call that led to the penalty kick.
The game remained at 3-2 until the 69th minute, when Helton found the back of the net. McIntosh scored in the 73rd minute to seal the win.
"The second half I thought we really dominated, especially the first 20 minutes," Tarbox said. "Then it turned into a track meet at the end."
Tarbox credited his defense for its work, with the goals coming on the penalty kick and a header off the corner. On offense, "we put a lot of pressure on their goalie. He made a couple of mistakes and we capitalized on them."
Tarbox also praised his team's "great teamwork" in the win.
The game was the first for both teams, and the Falcons showed that at times, Tarbox said.
"We need to get fit so we can play a full 80 minutes. Our strength is up the middle, and we started out really well there, but that kind of died off," he said. "Just getting the game under our belt helps. We have a lot of new guys."
St. Albert returns to the pitch on Friday in a 5:30 p.m. home game against Underwood.
Creston (0-1) 2 0 -- 2
St. Albert (1-0) 3 2 -- 5