Shepard scores 2, assists on 2 in Falcons' win

It was a good night in the Shepard household.

While big sister Mackenna scored five goals for St. Albert in the girls game, freshman Brayden Shepard scored two goals and dished out two assists as the Falcons soccer team beat Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Creston 5-2 Monday night at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.

"A fabulous game for him," St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said.

But it wasn't just Shepard doing work for the Falcons. Senior Sam Wilber scored a goal in the game's second minute and finished with two assists. The Falcons also got goals from sophomore John Helton and senior Gavin McIntosh.

"We have strong leadership on the field with McIntosh and Wilber," Tarbox said.

After the Panthers scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute and shortly thereafter in the 19th minute to take the lead, St. Albert responded with Shepard's two goals, in the 20th and 22nd minutes, respectively.

"We fought right back. I was super proud of the way they reacted. They didn't let it get them down," Tarbox said of the reaction to not only trailing, but also to what he said was a somewhat controversial hand ball call that led to the penalty kick.