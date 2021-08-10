Shot clock coming to Iowa high school basketball

Basketball and bowling changes
Clark
A 35-second shot clock is coming to Iowa high school basketball.
The introduction of the shot clock was the state-wide highlight in a joint press release Tuesday, Aug. 10, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The two state associations also announced the addition of an individual tournament in the bowling postseason and an earlier start date for track and field.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, starting in the 2022-2023 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required.
Further shot clock information and rule implementation will be provided by the IHSAA and IGHSAU as it becomes available ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The bowling changes start with the upcoming 2021-22 season with the state meet and state qualifying meets now featuring both team and individual tournaments.
Team events will feature baker games, then a bracketed format at the state meet. Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at the state meet. Details on host sites, qualifiers and games will be provided before the start of the season.
Bowling classifications have also been changed for both boys and girls. The largest 32 programs are now Class 3A with the next 32 in Class 2A and the remaining teams in 1A.
The start date for the 2022 track and field season has also been moved up by one week. The first practice date is now Monday, Feb. 21, ahead of the previous date of Monday, Feb. 28. The first competition date remains Monday, March 7.
All of these changes were recommendations from the joint committees of the IHSAA and IGHSAU and recently approved by both boards for boys and girls competition in the three sports.