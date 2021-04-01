Silva looks to lead Thomas Jefferson boys soccer back to winning ways

It’s been six years since the last time Thomas Jefferson had a winning season in boys soccer. First-year head coach Carlos Silva is hoping to start a culture change this season.
Silva said his team seems to be buying in to the changes he wants to make.
“Now that we officially have our start to the season, I think things are rolling,” he said. “We’re implementing things we want to do for the program and I think the kids are starting to pick up on what’s expected of them.
“You can just tell the excitement from the players and the coaching staff is something we wanted to come back to.”
Silva said he is excited to see the team accepting the ideas of the new coaching staff, but understands change isn’t going to come over night. He said the biggest goal this season is just to improve from start to finish.
“(We want) to set a standard for the program going forward,” Silva said. “That’s definitely number one. We kind of feel like it’s been a big transition from the past coaching staff.
“... It might take us a while, I understand, but that’s just the process of rebuilding a program sometimes. It takes a little bit but once you get going its easy to get adjusted into it. In the long run I want to get us back to those winning records and down the road, obviously (like) every team, look to compete in that state tournament.”
The first ideal the coaching staff wants to install is an aggressive mentality on the field.
Silva, a former Yellow Jacket star, wants to bring back some of the same principles that he had in his playing days.
“There was always the hard work ethic,” he said. “That was instilled in myself when I was there. You never get outworked by the opposition. … When I played that’s what helped me be successful. I think that’s what I’m trying to implement into these kids. You never get outworked whether you are out beat by talent but you’re never going to be outworked by the opposition.”
Thomas Jefferson lost a lot of kids from the 2019 team, but still holds some talent players.
Some of the key players include senior goalkeeper Angel Silva and a big junior class that is loaded with talent.
The Yellow Jackets kick off the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Glenwood.