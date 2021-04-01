Silva looks to lead Thomas Jefferson boys soccer back to winning ways

It’s been six years since the last time Thomas Jefferson had a winning season in boys soccer. First-year head coach Carlos Silva is hoping to start a culture change this season.

Silva said his team seems to be buying in to the changes he wants to make.

“Now that we officially have our start to the season, I think things are rolling,” he said. “We’re implementing things we want to do for the program and I think the kids are starting to pick up on what’s expected of them.

“You can just tell the excitement from the players and the coaching staff is something we wanted to come back to.”

Silva said he is excited to see the team accepting the ideas of the new coaching staff, but understands change isn’t going to come over night. He said the biggest goal this season is just to improve from start to finish.

“(We want) to set a standard for the program going forward,” Silva said. “That’s definitely number one. We kind of feel like it’s been a big transition from the past coaching staff.