Sioux City Heelan sweeps Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City Heelan swept a doubleheader against Abraham Lincoln by scores of 6-1 and 7-1 on Thursday at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Despite the losses, A.L. head coach Ryan Koch has liked his team’s fight all season.

“One thing I cannot question is the girls’ heart and competitiveness. They are in ballgames with chances to win and they are so close,” he said. “Tonight we just couldn’t put the ball in play enough. We need more confidence in the batter’s box.”

Koch is also optimistic about his team’s future and the value of this season.

“Eighth-grader Jayden Hargrave got her first career varsity start in game two and got on base twice,” Koch said. “We have a very bright future with our young athletes. They keep learning and getting better. We have the potential to do great things and they will. Holly Hansen keeps working that circle and she will be a tough pitcher as she progresses. She keeps us in ball games.”

A.L. will conclude the regular season on Monday when it hosts Glenwood at 7 p.m. The Lynx will play city rival Thomas Jefferson on Thursday in the Class 5-A – Region 2 quarterfinal. The Lynx swept the regular-season series against the Yellow Jackets in a doubleheader by scores of 14-2 and 11-2 on June 19.