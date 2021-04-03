Spring Sports Previews: Falcons look to surprise after off year

After five consecutive winning seasons and three state appearances, St. Albert boys soccer saw a drop off in 2019 when the Falcons only manage two wins.

Head coach Todd Tarbox is hoping to see his team in more close games this season despite being a smaller school.

“We want to be competitive in every game,” he said. “We play a lot of bigger schools as well. Our goal is to win the games that we’re supposed to win, the (Class) 1A games, and be very competitive in the 2A, 3A games we play.”

Despite being a smaller school, Tarbox did say he thinks the Falcons will be improve from two years ago.

“We’re going to be a lot stronger than we were two years ago,” he said. “We’re a completely different team and I think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”

St. Albert returns a number of key players, especially in the midfield.

Seniors Sam Wilber and Gavin McIntosh will be leading in the middle. Junior Gavin Tarbox will be one of the primary attackers, along with freshman Brayden Shaperd, who will also play in center midfield.